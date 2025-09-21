KSRTC will run 2,300 additional buses from Bengaluru for Dasara 2025, including 610 special services to Mysuru and nearby areas, along with three tourist packages to popular destinations. Book tickets in advance.

Bengaluru: In view of the Dasara festival, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will operate 2,300 additional bus services from September 26 to manage the surge in passengers travelling from Bengaluru to their hometowns. The extra buses will run on September 26, 27, and 30 from Kempegowda Bus Station in Majestic, Mysore Road Bus Station, and Shantinagar BMTC Bus Station. Return services from different cities to Bengaluru are also scheduled on October 2 and 5.

Special Services for Mysuru Dasara

For those heading to Mysuru to witness the grand Dasara celebrations, KSRTC has arranged 610 special transport services along with special packages. Of these, 260 additional buses will operate between Bengaluru’s Mysore Road Bus Station and Mysuru, while 350 extra buses will connect nearby destinations such as Chamundi Hills, KRS Dam, Srirangapatna, Nanjangud, Madikeri, Mandya, Malavalli, H.D. Kote, Chamarajanagar, Hunsur, K.R. Nagar, and Gundlupet.

Tourist Packages During Dasara

To encourage tourism, KSRTC is also offering three package tours from September 27 to October 7. The Giridarshini package covers Bandipur, Gopalaswamy Hills, Biligirirangana Hills, Nanjangud, and Chamundi Hills. Under Jaladarshini, travellers can visit the Golden Temple in Bylakuppe, Dubare Elephant Camp, Raja's Seat, Harangi Dam, and KRS. The Devadarshini package takes tourists to Nanjangud, Mudukuthore, Talakadu, Somnathpur, and Srirangapatna. These tours will depart from Mysuru.

Booking Information

KSRTC has advised passengers to book tickets in advance to avoid last-minute inconvenience. More details and booking options are available on the corporation’s official website www.ksrtc.karnataka.gov.in .