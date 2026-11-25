KSRTC collected ₹9.75 lakh in fines from ticketless passengers in October and recovered ₹1.44 lakh in pilferage amounts. The corporation inspected 46,742 buses and detected 4,701 pilferage cases during enforcement drives.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has collected ₹9.75 lakh in fines from passengers travelling without valid tickets in October. The corporation also recovered an additional ₹1.44 lakh in pilferage amounts during ticket inspection drives conducted across Karnataka and neighbouring states. As part of its efforts to curb ticketless travel and prevent revenue losses, KSRTC officials inspected thousands of buses and detected several violations during the month. The corporation has also initiated disciplinary action against erring staff and urged passengers to travel with valid tickets or passes.

KSRTC Inspects 46,742 Buses In October

During October, KSRTC officials conducted ticket-checking operations on bus services operating across Karnataka and neighbouring states.

A total of 46,742 buses were inspected during the month. The inspection teams detected 4,701 pilferage cases and identified 5,737 passengers travelling without tickets.

The corporation collected ₹9.75 lakh in fines from ticketless passengers and recovered an additional ₹1.44 lakh in pilferage amounts.

Disciplinary Action Against Erring Staff

Apart from penalising passengers, KSRTC has also initiated disciplinary proceedings against employees found to be involved in irregularities during the inspection drives.

The corporation is taking action to address ticketing violations and prevent revenue losses caused by ticketless travel and pilferage.

KSRTC Appeals To Passengers To Travel With Valid Tickets

KSRTC has appealed to passengers to obtain valid tickets or passes before travelling on its buses.

The corporation has emphasised that passengers must carry valid travel documents to avoid penalties during ticket inspections.

The inspection drive is part of KSRTC’s efforts to ensure proper ticketing, improve accountability and safeguard revenue across its bus services.