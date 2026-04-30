A wedding in Kollegala, Karnataka turned violent after a dispute over dowry and gold jewellery escalated between two families. The clash broke out at the wedding hall, leaving six people injured. The ceremony was cancelled amid chaos and police investigation.

What was meant to be a joyous beginning for Mudasir and Gulnaz Banu turned into a scene of chaos and violence at a wedding hall in Kollegala. The couple, who had been in a loving relationship for the past three years and had the blessings of both families, were all set to get married on Wednesday. All preparations were complete, and the venue was filled with excitement, laughter, and anticipation of a new life together. However, the celebrations took a shocking turn just a day before the ceremony.

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Dowry Dispute Triggers Sudden Rift

According to reports, tensions escalated over the issue of dowry, particularly concerning gold jewellery allegedly promised to the bride. A heated argument broke out between the two families late on Tuesday night inside the wedding hall. The disagreement quickly intensified, leading to a breakdown of communication and trust between both sides.

Violence Breaks Out at Wedding Venue

What began as a verbal exchange soon spiralled into violence. In a shocking turn of events, relatives from both families allegedly began attacking each other with knives and sticks. The once festive atmosphere turned into a battleground within minutes, leaving guests in panic and confusion.

Six Injured, Hospitalised After Clash

The violent confrontation left at least six people injured, all of whom were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. The situation required immediate intervention, and the wedding rituals were abruptly called off amid the chaos.

Conflicting Allegations From Both Families

The bride’s family has alleged that the dispute began after the groom’s side demanded additional dowry, including a luxury car worth ₹15 lakh. They claim this demand led to the escalation of tensions and eventual violence.

However, the groom’s relatives have strongly denied these allegations. They maintain that the wedding was halted unfairly and allege that they were attacked simply because of their financial condition.

Dreams Shattered Amid Police Investigation

A love story that once symbolised hope and commitment has now ended in trauma and uncertainty. Instead of celebrating their wedding, the couple is now caught between hospital visits and police inquiries as authorities investigate the incident.