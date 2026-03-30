A man from Kundapura survived after his car plunged into a deep gorge near a coffee estate in Madikeri, Kodagu district. Locals rushed to the spot and rescued him with minor injuries. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

In a frightening incident on a hilly stretch of National Highway 275 in Kodagu district, a car lost control and plunged into a deep gorge near Neerukolli, close to Madikeri. The accident, which could have turned fatal, has once again highlighted the risks associated with driving on winding hill roads. Fortunately, the driver survived the fall with minor injuries.

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What Exactly Happened?

Siraj, a resident of Kundapura, was driving from Kundapura to Madikeri along National Highway 275 on the stretch between Madikeri and Sampaje. On reaching the Neerukolli area, he reportedly lost control of the vehicle. The car broke through the roadside barrier and fell into the gorge. The impact caused significant damage to the vehicle, as the road is known for its sharp bends and uneven patches.

Locals Rush to Rescue

Immediately after the accident, local residents and passing motorists rushed to the scene. Acting swiftly, they went down into the gorge and rescued Siraj, who was trapped inside the damaged car. He sustained minor injuries and was promptly taken to Madikeri District Hospital for treatment. A major tragedy was averted due to the quick response of the locals.

What Caused the Accident?

The Madikeri to Sampaje stretch of NH-275 is notorious for its sharp, winding turns. According to reports, such accidents often occur due to overspeeding or loss of control caused by driver fatigue. The Neerukolli area has witnessed similar incidents in the past, prompting repeated warnings for motorists to exercise caution while travelling on this route.

Police Visit the Spot

Following the incident, officers from the Madikeri Rural Police Station arrived at the site and began an investigation. A case has been registered, and further legal action is under way. A JCB machine is being used to retrieve the damaged vehicle from the gorge. Traffic police have urged drivers travelling through Kodagu’s hilly terrain to remain alert, adhere to speed limits and drive cautiously.