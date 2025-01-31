KMF employees announce strike over salary dispute; Milk, curd supply may be disrupted from February 1

KMF employees have announced an indefinite strike from February 1 over pending salary hikes as per the Seventh Pay Commission. The protest may disrupt milk and curd supply. While the government assures resolution, employees remain firm, demanding full pay revision from October 1, 2024.

KMF employees announce strike over salary dispute; Milk, curd supply may be disrupted from February 1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 31, 2025, 12:16 PM IST

In a major development, officers and employees of the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) have declared an indefinite strike starting February 1, demanding a salary hike as per the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations. The strike is expected to disrupt the supply of essential dairy products like milk and curd across the state.  

Despite repeated appeals over the last few months, employees claim that the KMF administration has not responded to their demands. Over 1,300 officers and employees across the state are part of the protest, accusing the management of delaying salary revisions on technical grounds.  

Karnataka: Panchayat member threatens headmistress for seating Dalits on Republic Day in Yadgiri

According to the protesting employees, while other state government departments have fully implemented the revised pay scale, KMF officers and staff have only received a 17% salary increase, with an additional 8% hike still pending. The union has been pushing for the full revision to be implemented from October 1, 2024, but no positive response has come from the administration.   

In response to the growing crisis, Cooperation Minister K.N. Rajanna assured that the pending salary revisions would be addressed soon. "We will discuss this with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and decide to resolve the issue. There will be no strike on February 1, and the supply of milk, curd, and other dairy products will continue without disruption," said KMF President Bhimanaik.  

