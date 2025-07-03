Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru won 10 global awards for excellence in food, beverage, and hospitality services at the 2025 Airport F&B and Hospitality Awards held in Barcelona, showcasing its world-class lounges.

Bengaluru: Kempegowda International Airport has won 10 global awards for its food, beverage (F&B), and hospitality services in both its domestic and international lounges, making it one of the most awarded airports globally in 2025.

KIAL’s Chief Commercial Officer, Kenneth Guldbjerg, announced that the awards were conferred at the Airport Food, Beverage, and Hospitality Conference and Awards 2025, held recently in Barcelona, Spain.

080 Lounge wins big across multiple categories

Bengaluru Airport's lounges and restaurants are receiving international acclaim for their world-class service and design. The airport’s renowned 080 Lounge stood out, winning in seven categories.

The 080 Lounge in Terminal 2 (T2) won the prestigious ‘Regional and Global Lounge of the Year’ award, as well as the ‘Airport F&B Offer of the Year – Sense of Place’ award in both regional and global categories.

The signature restaurant located within the 080 Lounge in T2 bagged the award for ‘Best Restaurant Design – Regional Category’, recognising its striking architecture and immersive ambiance.

Terminal 1 lounge also recognised globally

The 080 Domestic Lounge in Terminal 1 (T1) won the award for ‘Airport Lounge Opening of the Year’ in both the regional and global categories, highlighting KIAL’s continued focus on enhancing passenger comfort and hospitality.