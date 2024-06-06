Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Electric taxi service launched at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on World Environment day: PICS

    On World Environment Day, Kempegowda International Airport Bangalore (BLR Airport) introduced 75 compact SUV electric taxis in collaboration with Refex eVeelz. CEO Hari Marar highlighted the shift to electric taxis for sustainability. Anil Jain, Refex Group MD, emphasized easy booking via the BLR Pulse app. The initiative aims for eco-friendly operations, including pink taxis for women, and planting 100 saplings for a greener environment.

    article_image1
    First Published Jun 6, 2024, 12:31 PM IST

    Hari Marar, CEO of BIAL, and Ravi B.P., Principal Secretary, Department of Forests, Environment, and Biology, on the occasion of World Environment Day, inaugurated a total of 75 compact SUV electric taxis at the airport premises. He drove.

    article_image2

    Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BLR Airport), in collaboration with Refex eVeelz, has introduced new "Electric Airport Taxis" on the occasion of World Environment Day. Hari Marar, CEO of BIAL, and Ravi B.P., Principal Secretary, Department of Forests, Environment, and Biology, inaugurated a total of 75 compact SUV electric taxis at the airport premises on World Environment Day.

     

    article_image3

    Speaking later, Hari Marar, CEO of BIAL, said that on this Environment Day, most fuel taxis have been converted into electric taxis to create an environmentally friendly environment at the airport. He mentioned that now 50% of taxis, including 75 compact SUV electric taxis, have been converted into electric vehicles, and they plan to increase this number in the coming days.

     

    article_image4

    Anil Jain, Managing Director of Refex Group, said, "We have been allowed to provide EV taxis at the airport through Refex's green initiative, Refex EVeel. Passengers can easily book these new EV airport taxis at both terminals of the airport taxi stands and through the user-friendly BLR Pulse mobile app.

     

    article_image5

    Additionally, the redesigned EV taxis will be available in two distinctive colours: light blue and pink. Light blue electric taxis are accessible to all, emphasizing sustainability. Pink-colored electric taxis are reserved for women, and they will be driven by female drivers. Furthermore, each passenger is provided with a supplementary "pink card" containing emergency contact numbers for the duty manager, local police, and ambulance services.

     

    article_image6

    This has further increased security measures. Semi-robotic aircraft towing vehicles and EV vehicles have been implemented both airside and landside. Thus, BIAL continues to align with the long-term vision of converting all vehicles at BLR Airport to sustainable options.

     

    article_image7

    These initiatives not only prioritize the well-being of passengers but also aim to create a broader ecological environment, promoting a greener future for all," he said. Commemorating World Environment Day, the program demonstrated its dedication to nurturing and rejuvenating the surrounding environment by planting 100 saplings on the airport campus, thereby creating a green environment that provides shade for everyone.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Guarantee schemes will not be stopped at any cost': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    ‘Guarantee schemes will not be stopped at any cost’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    SIT arrests 2 close associates of Karnataka Congress minister B Nagendra in Valmiki corporation scam vkp

    SIT arrests 2 close associates of Karnataka Congress minister B Nagendra in Valmiki corporation scam

    Karnataka: Heavy rainfall causes network, power outages in western ghat villages; BSNL users severely affected vkp

    Karnataka: Heavy rainfall causes network, power outages in western ghat villages; BSNL users severely affected

    Karnataka: DyCM Shivakumar's family concedes third defeat to ex-PM HD Deve Gowda's clan in Bengaluru Rural vkp

    Karnataka: DyCM Shivakumar's family concedes third defeat to ex-PM HD Deve Gowda's clan in Bengaluru Rural

    Have won from people's blessings, not from doing any Yajna: Mandya JDS MP, former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy vkp

    ‘Have won from people’s blessings, not from doing any Yajna': Mandya JDS MP, former K’taka CM HD Kumaraswamy

    Recent Stories

    What NDA allies want for backing Modi 3.0: Cabinet bargaining gathers steam amid BJP's narrow majority snt

    What NDA allies want for backing Modi 3.0: Cabinet bargaining gathers steam amid BJP's narrow majority

    Russia Vladimir Putin threatens to supply long-range weapons for strikes on Western targets (WATCH) snt

    Russia's Vladimir Putin threatens to supply long-range weapons for strikes on Western targets (WATCH)

    football Kylian Mbappe's move to Real Madrid signals shift in European football power from Premier League to LaLiga osf

    Kylian Mbappe's move to Real Madrid signals shift in European football power from Premier League to LaLiga

    THIS firm hits $3 trillion in value, zooms past Apple as second-most valuable company gcw

    THIS firm hits $3 trillion in value, zooms past Apple as second-most valuable company

    A look into Radhika Merchant's father Viren's net worth RKK

    A look into Radhika Merchant’s father Viren's net worth

    Recent Videos

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon