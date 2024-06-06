Electric taxi service launched at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on World Environment day: PICS

On World Environment Day, Kempegowda International Airport Bangalore (BLR Airport) introduced 75 compact SUV electric taxis in collaboration with Refex eVeelz. CEO Hari Marar highlighted the shift to electric taxis for sustainability. Anil Jain, Refex Group MD, emphasized easy booking via the BLR Pulse app. The initiative aims for eco-friendly operations, including pink taxis for women, and planting 100 saplings for a greener environment.

Hari Marar, CEO of BIAL, and Ravi B.P., Principal Secretary, Department of Forests, Environment, and Biology, on the occasion of World Environment Day, inaugurated a total of 75 compact SUV electric taxis at the airport premises. He drove.

Speaking later, Hari Marar, CEO of BIAL, said that on this Environment Day, most fuel taxis have been converted into electric taxis to create an environmentally friendly environment at the airport. He mentioned that now 50% of taxis, including 75 compact SUV electric taxis, have been converted into electric vehicles, and they plan to increase this number in the coming days.

Anil Jain, Managing Director of Refex Group, said, "We have been allowed to provide EV taxis at the airport through Refex's green initiative, Refex EVeel. Passengers can easily book these new EV airport taxis at both terminals of the airport taxi stands and through the user-friendly BLR Pulse mobile app.

Additionally, the redesigned EV taxis will be available in two distinctive colours: light blue and pink. Light blue electric taxis are accessible to all, emphasizing sustainability. Pink-colored electric taxis are reserved for women, and they will be driven by female drivers. Furthermore, each passenger is provided with a supplementary "pink card" containing emergency contact numbers for the duty manager, local police, and ambulance services.

This has further increased security measures. Semi-robotic aircraft towing vehicles and EV vehicles have been implemented both airside and landside. Thus, BIAL continues to align with the long-term vision of converting all vehicles at BLR Airport to sustainable options.

These initiatives not only prioritize the well-being of passengers but also aim to create a broader ecological environment, promoting a greener future for all," he said. Commemorating World Environment Day, the program demonstrated its dedication to nurturing and rejuvenating the surrounding environment by planting 100 saplings on the airport campus, thereby creating a green environment that provides shade for everyone.