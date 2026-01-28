In Belagavi, Karnataka, a young couple was found dead in the Malaprabha River. Police have launched an investigation into the incident, questioning families to determine possible reasons behind the tragic act that has shocked the local community.

A tragic and heart-wrenching incident shook Mallapur village in Ramdurg taluk, Belagavi district, Karnataka, early this morning, as a young couple reportedly ended their lives by jumping into the flowing Malaprabha river. The untimely demise of the two, who were reportedly in love, has left the village in shock and mourning.

Deceased Identified

The young couple has been identified as Jagadish Kavalekar and Gangamma Tyapi, both residents of Mallapur village. According to locals, the two were in a romantic relationship. Early today, villagers discovered their bodies floating along the riverbank and immediately informed the authorities.

Police Visit the Scene

Officers and staff from the Ramdurg police station promptly reached the site after receiving the report. The bodies were retrieved from the river and sent for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered, and the police have initiated a detailed investigation into the incident.

Reason Behind the Tragedy Remains Unclear

The exact reason behind this tragic act remains unknown. Authorities are questioning the families of the deceased to determine whether family opposition, personal disputes, or other factors may have contributed to the couple taking such a drastic step.

The sudden loss of Jagadish and Gangamma, both young and full of potential, has cast a pall of grief over the entire village, leaving the local community deeply shaken.

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)