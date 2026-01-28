A D-group employee of Haveri District Hospital allegedly attempted suicide during duty hours, citing harassment by his superior. Hospital staff saved him, and authorities have launched an inquiry into the incident.

An alarming incident has been reported from Haveri district, where a D-group employee of the Haveri District Hospital allegedly attempted suicide by consuming poison while on duty, citing continuous harassment by his superiors. The employee, identified as Siddu Radder, was immediately rushed for medical treatment and is currently undergoing care in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Doctors have confirmed that he is now out of danger.

Poison Consumed During Duty Hours

According to sources, Siddu Radder wrote a letter before consuming poison on the district hospital premises during duty hours. Soon after ingesting the substance, he began vomiting and complained of severe discomfort. Alert colleagues quickly shifted him for medical care. Due to timely intervention by hospital staff, his condition stabilised.

Family Alleges Verbal Abuse by Doctor

Siddu Radder’s family has alleged that he was subjected to repeated verbal harassment by Dr Suresh Kadli, a doctor at the district hospital. According to them, the doctor allegedly used abusive language over a trivial issue, causing Siddu severe mental stress and emotional trauma, which they claim led to the suicide attempt.

Siddu Radder’s Statement from Hospital Bed

While receiving treatment, Siddu Radder narrated his ordeal, stating that he had never had any conflict with colleagues since joining the hospital.

“Last Wednesday, Dr Suresh Kadli shouted at me, asking why I did not allow patients inside. Usually, nurses check and permit patients. That day, he scolded me using foul language and insulted me by saying that I earn only an ₹8,000 salary. The government pays my salary, not him. He may be a wealthy man, but that does not give him the right to insult us. I have not slept for a week and have been under severe mental stress,” he said.

Wife Kavya Breaks Down, Seeks Accountability

Siddu Radder’s wife, Kavya, expressed anguish and anger over the alleged harassment.

“They scolded my husband continuously for two hours while he was on duty. Does anyone pay his salary from their own pocket? How mentally broken must he have been? Even when we sought a transfer, it was denied. He has been deeply disturbed for a week. If something had happened to him, who would have been responsible? Do they not realise that he has a family, a wife and children?” she asked tearfully.

Hospital Administration Seeks Clarification

Responding to the incident, Dr Parasappa Churchihal, Administrative Medical Officer of the District Hospital, issued a clarification.

“Siddu Radder consumed a powder used for spraying plants. After he vomited on the hospital premises, staff immediately admitted him and shifted him to the ICU. He is now stable and out of danger. We have received information that the incident may be linked to a doctor scolding him. We will seek an explanation from Dr Suresh Kadli. Siddu has worked with us in the operation theatre and is known to be a capable and good-natured employee. It would not be appropriate to question him while he is undergoing treatment. We will speak to him once he recovers,” he said.

Investigation Awaited

Hospital authorities are expected to review the matter after Siddu Radder’s recovery. The incident has raised serious concerns about workplace conduct, employee welfare, and mental health support within government hospitals.