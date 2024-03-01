Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: Women’s commission issues notice to Actor Darshan for derogatory comments against women

    The Karnataka State Commission for Women has taken action against actor Darshan over alleged derogatory remarks about women. Following a complaint by Gowdatis Sena, the commission issued a notice to Darshan, giving him a week to explain comments made at a public event. Darshan reportedly said, "Today she is one... tomorrow she will be another," prompting accusations of threatening women's dignity.

    Karnataka: Women's commission issues notice to Actor Darshan for derogatory comments against women vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 1, 2024, 1:22 PM IST

    The Karnataka State Commission for Women has taken action against actor Darshan following allegations of making derogatory remarks about women. The commission issued a notice to the actor based on a complaint filed by the Gowdatis Sena, directing him to explain within a week.

    The controversy stems from comments allegedly made by Darshan during a public meeting commemorating a 25th anniversary in Srirangapatna. It was reported that Darshan remarked, "Today she is one... tomorrow she will be another," which the Gowdatis Sena interpreted as a threat to the dignity of women.

    The Gowdatis Sena promptly complained to the State Commission for Women, denouncing Darshan's statements as derogatory and demanding action against him. Responding to the complaint, the Commission swiftly issued a notice to Darshan, urging him to clarify his remarks within a week of receiving the letter.

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2024, 1:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru traffic police introduce high-tech fine system: Scan QR code, pay fines vkp

    Bengaluru traffic police introduce high-tech fine system: Scan QR code, pay fines

    Karnataka: Police conduct enquiry of 8 accused in 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan case vkp

    Karnataka: Police conduct enquiry of 8 accused in ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan case

    Mandya's influential cop accussed of stealing water from Cauvery River basin; Public express outcry vkp

    Mandya's influential cop accussed of stealing water from Cauvery River basin; Public express outcry

    BBMP warns of seizure, fines to shops not installing Kannada nameplates within deadline vkp

    BBMP warns of seizure, fines to shops not installing Kannada nameplates within deadline

    Karnataka Caste census report LEAKED! Minority population surpasses Lingayat communities vkp

    Karnataka Caste census report LEAKED! Minority population surpasses Lingayat communities

    Recent Stories

    AAP worker shot dead by unknown assailants in Punjab's Tarn Taran; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) snt

    AAP worker shot dead by unknown assailants in Punjab's Tarn Taran; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Viral Video Jana Gana Mangala Kerala MLA leaves Congress red faced with his version of National Anthem

    'Jana Gana Mangala...' Kerala MLA leaves Congress red faced with his version of National Anthem (WATCH)

    Turning soil into gold: PM Modi fulfills pledge with inauguration of HURL Sindri Fertiliser Plant in Jharkhand AJR

    Turning soil into gold: PM Modi fulfills pledge with inauguration of HURL Sindri Fertiliser Plant in Jharkhand

    Manjummel Boys: Over 48,000 tickets sold in Tamil Nadu on Thursday; Read rkn

    Manjummel Boys: Over 48,000 tickets sold in Tamil Nadu on Thursday; Read

    Bengaluru traffic police introduce high-tech fine system: Scan QR code, pay fines vkp

    Bengaluru traffic police introduce high-tech fine system: Scan QR code, pay fines

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon