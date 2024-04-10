Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: Woman purchases fridge during Ugadi through funds from 'Gruhalakshmi scheme' in Haveri

    Lata from Shiggaon, Karnataka, showcases empowerment by purchasing a refrigerator worth Rs 17,500 through the Gruhalakshmi scheme. With Rs 2000 monthly support, she realized her dream without affecting regular expenses. The celebratory purchase during Ugadi, marked by a sign on the fridge, symbolizes her hard work and the scheme's tangible impact on financial independence.

    Karnataka: Woman purchases fridge during 'Ugadi' through funds from Gruhalakshmi scheme in Haveri vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 10, 2024, 9:54 AM IST

    A heartening tale of empowerment and financial independence has emerged in Karnataka, as a woman from Shiggaon town in Haveri district, has purchased a refrigerator using funds from the Gruhalakshmi scheme. Lata, a beneficiary of the scheme, decided to invest in a fridge worth Rs 17,500, showcasing the tangible impact of government initiatives in improving the lives of underprivileged families.

    Since the inception of the Gruhalakshmi scheme, Lata has been receiving Rs 2000 every month, a significant boost to her household income. With careful saving and prudent financial management, she was able to realize her dream of owning a fridge without dipping into her regular expenses.

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah reveals robust Rs 3.80 lakh crore budget for FY 2024–25

    The purchase, made in celebration of the Ugadi festival, garnered attention as Lata proudly displayed her new appliance with a sign that read 'Ghrilakshmi Phalanubhavi', symbolizing the fruits of her hard work and determination. The fridge not only serves as a modern convenience but also holds sentimental value, as it was used for worship upon its arrival in Lata's home.

    After buying the fridge, a woman put a sign on the fridge saying 'Ghrilakshmi Phalanubhavi'. She brought it home and used it for worship. This woman has shown to those who say that Gruhalakshmi money is not worth anything, that can be bought with Gruhalakshmi money.

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2024, 9:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Bengaluru hotter than Mumbai, Delhi? Netizens react as picture gets viral on Social Media vkp

    Is Bengaluru hotter than Mumbai, Delhi? Netizens react as picture gets viral on social media

    Karnataka: PGs in Bengaluru on high alert amid Cholera outbreak anr

    Karnataka: PGs in Bengaluru on high alert amid Cholera outbreak

    Why are traffic signals being turned off during noon in Karnataka's Kalaburagi? vkp

    Why are traffic signals being turned off during noon in Karnataka's Kalaburagi?

    'You don't choose me, I choose you': Internet reacts to Bengaluru man's coincidental encounter with Ola, Uber vkp

    'You don't choose me, I choose you': Internet reacts to Bengaluru man's coincidental encounter with Ola, Uber

    Bengaluru: 29-year-old female lawyer forced to strip on cam in 'FedEx' scam, defrauded of Rs 15 lakh vkp

    Bengaluru: 29-year-old female lawyer forced to strip on cam in ‘FedEx’ scam, defrauded of Rs 15 lakh

    Recent Stories

    Gold Price Today Rises on April 10: Check 22/24 carat price city-wise RBA

    Gold Price Today Rises on April 10: Check 22/24 carat price city-wise

    Kerala: Idukki and Cheruthoni dams opened for tourists till May 31; details anr

    Kerala: Idukki and Cheruthoni dams opened for tourists till May 31; Check details

    Joker 2 trailer: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga's psychological thriller to show dark-crazy side of romance RBA

    'Joker 2' trailer: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga's psychological thriller to show dark-crazy side of romance

    Petrol diesel price on April 10: Know how much it costs in your city gcw

    Petrol, diesel price on April 10: Know how much it costs in your city

    Eid-Ul-Fitr 2024: Kerala observes Eid today; Governor, CM extend greetings rkn

    Eid-Ul-Fitr 2024: Kerala observes Eid today; Governor, CM extend greetings

    Recent Videos

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon