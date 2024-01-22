Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: Woman in Shivammoga chants 'Allahu Akbar' amidst Ram Mandir celebrations, stirs controversy

    Tempers flared briefly near Shivappa Nayaka circle on Monday as a 25-year-old Muslim woman, reportedly dealing with mental health challenges, chanted 'Allahu Akbar' while Hindu organization activists distributed sweets to commemorate the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.
     

    The backdrop of the celebrations was the historical significance of Ayodhya and the construction of the Sri Ram Mandir. Sri Ram Prana Pratishpana, a crucial event in Ayodhya, provided the context for the joyous celebrations resonating across the nation. However, in Shivammoga, the atmosphere took a turn when a Muslim woman decided to voice her dissent with the prevailing sentiments.
    As Hindu activists distributed sweets and chanted "Jai Shri Ram," the Muslim woman's proclamation of "Allahu Akbar" added a layer of complexity to the festivities. Her audacious question to the police about their allegiance to Prime Minister Modi further escalated the situation, leading to resistance from Hindu activists present at the scene.

    The conflicting declarations, "Jai Shri Ram" and "Allahu Akbar," underscored the religious diversity within the community, highlighting the challenges of maintaining harmony during such sensitive celebrations. The incident prompted BJP leader Kantesh, son of former minister Eshwarappa, to instruct the police to arrest the Muslim woman, citing her actions as a disruption.

    Despite the tension, Kantesh remarked that the Muslim woman remained calm despite causing a disturbance. The subsequent police intervention saw the woman being taken into custody and transported to Kote Police Station for interrogation.

    At Kote Police Station, the Muslim woman underwent interrogation, and the police issued a warning before releasing her. 
     

