Interfaith unity in Karnataka: Lord Ram, Bharat Mata revered at Gadag mosque by Hindus, Muslims

The Ayodhya Sri Ram Mandir inauguration is celebrated nationwide. In Hunsikatte village, Hindu-Muslim leaders jointly organize worship in a mosque, symbolizing communal harmony. Decorated with saffron and green flags, the event includes Puja, Homa, and Rudrabhishekam on a Lord Rama idol, along with offerings to Mother India's image. This showcases unity across the country, even during Ramzan, demonstrating a spirit of communal togetherness.

Many Hindu leaders of the village, including Raju Saab Hosalli and Rutum Saab Hosalli of the Masjid Committee, were also involved in the Sri Ram Puja.