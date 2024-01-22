Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Interfaith unity in Karnataka: Lord Ram, Bharat Mata revered at Gadag mosque by Hindus, Muslims

    First Published Jan 22, 2024, 1:55 PM IST

    The Ayodhya Sri Ram Mandir inauguration is celebrated nationwide. In Hunsikatte village, Hindu-Muslim leaders jointly organize worship in a mosque, symbolizing communal harmony. Decorated with saffron and green flags, the event includes Puja, Homa, and Rudrabhishekam on a Lord Rama idol, along with offerings to Mother India's image. This showcases unity across the country, even during Ramzan, demonstrating a spirit of communal togetherness.

    On the occasion of the inauguration of the Ram Mandir, Puja and Homa were performed in the mosque of Hunsikatti village of Naragunda taluk of Gadag district.

    Leaders of the Hindu-Muslim community of Hunsikatti village have jointly organized the program. The mosque was decorated with saffron and green flags.

    Rudrabhishekam was performed on a small idol of Lord Rama, and garlands were offered to the image of Mother India. Even in the month of Ramzan, a photo of Mother India is worshipped in this mosque in the presence of God Ali.

    Rudrabhishekam and Puja were performed along with the Bharat Mata image. This is a testimony to the spirit of the entire country.

    Many Hindu leaders of the village, including Raju Saab Hosalli and Rutum Saab Hosalli of the Masjid Committee, were also involved in the Sri Ram Puja.

