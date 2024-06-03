Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka woman appeals to High Court for husband’s parole to conceive a child

    A woman has petitioned the Karnataka High Court to grant her husband, serving a murder sentence, a 90-day parole to conceive a child. She argues it's her right and aids his rehabilitation. The court, having previously authorized parole for their marriage, will consider her new request on June 3. The husband is currently six years into a reduced ten-year sentence.

    Karnataka woman appeals to High Court for husband's parole to conceive a child vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 3, 2024, 1:09 PM IST

    In a unique and rare case, a woman has approached the Karnataka High Court, seeking the release of her husband, who is serving a sentence for murder, on parole to have a child. The woman married her husband after his initial release on parole. Now, she has requested the High Court to direct the Parappana Agrahara Jail Superintendent to grant her husband a 90-day parole for this purpose. The court is scheduled to hear her plea on Monday, June 3.

    Anand, hailing from Kolar, was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2019 by the Second Additional Sessions Court of Kolar for murder. He had already served five years when the High Court reduced his sentence to 10 years in 2023 after hearing his criminal appeal. Despite his incarceration, Anand and his then-girlfriend maintained their relationship. She resisted her parents' pressure to marry someone else and instead, requested the High Court to release Anand on parole so they could marry.

    The High Court granted her petition, ordering Anand's release on parole from March 31 to August 20, 2023, for their marriage. The couple married and submitted their marriage registration certificate to the court. They then requested an additional 60 days of parole to spend more time together, which the court approved. After this extended parole period, Anand returned to prison, having completed six years of his sentence, with approximately four years remaining.

    Request for parole to have a child

    Anand's wife has now approached the High Court again, this time seeking a 90-day parole for her husband so they can have a child. She submitted this request to the jail officer on April 18, 2024, but it has not yet been considered. Her petition urges the High Court to direct the jail superintendent to grant this parole.

    In her petition, she argues that it is her right to have children from her marriage and that having a child can help rehabilitate her husband. "The facility of parole aims to help convicts reintegrate into society after serving their sentence. As Anand is in jail, I am deprived of my right to have children. The Supreme Court has ruled that the basic rights of prisoners should also be protected. Therefore, the jail superintendent should be directed to release Anand on parole for 90 days," she pleaded.

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2024, 1:09 PM IST
