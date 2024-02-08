Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: Woman accuses husband's brother of physical assault, harassment; case filed

    A woman from Kakara Math, Ankola, Karnataka, lodged a complaint alleging physical assault by her husband's brother, Umar Ahmed Sheikh. The incident occurred on Feb 4th between 4:50-5:15 pm. Sheikh aggressively confronted her, threatened her, and physically assaulted her. Legal action has been initiated under relevant sections of the IPC.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 9:55 AM IST

    A woman hailing from Kakara Math in Ankola, Karnataka has lodged a harrowing complaint at the local police station. She alleges that she was physically assaulted and subjected to indignity by her husband's brother.

    According to the complaint filed on February 4th, the incident occurred between 4:50 and 5:15 in the evening. The woman, who had just returned home from a shop, was confronted by her husband's brother, identified as Umar Ahmed Sheikh. He aggressively inquired about the whereabouts of her husband and proceeded to threaten her with dire consequences, mentioning that they had filed a case against him at the police station. 

    The situation escalated rapidly as Umar Ahmed Sheikh allegedly grabbed her hand, pulled her, and physically assaulted her, resulting in torn clothes and a demeaning experience. The woman bravely raised her voice, which attracted attention, prompting the assailant to verbally abuse her further and issue threats against her and her husband's safety.

    The victim registered a complaint against the accused, and PASI Uddappa Dhareppanawar promptly registered a case against Sheikh Umar Ahmad, initiating legal proceedings. The case has been filed under sections 506, 504, 323, and 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), reflecting the severity of the allegations made by the victim.

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2024, 9:55 AM IST
