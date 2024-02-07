Delhi horror: Man rapes, tortures woman for 7 days; poured 'hot dal' on her

A woman from West Bengal's Darjeeling was allegedly sexually assaulted, sodomized, and thrashed by her friend in south Delhi's Neb Sarai area for a week. The accused identified as Paras (28), a native of Uttarakhand was arrested by the police on Tuesday. He was a cook at an eatery in Delhi.

According to the police, the lady had been living with Paras in a leased home in Raju Park, in the Neb Sarai neighbourhood of south Delhi, for almost a month. The incident, according to the police, was discovered on January 30 after a PCR call reporting that a lady was being assaulted by her husband was received by the Neb Sarai police station.

According to officials, a police squad arrived quickly, freed the woman, and took her to AIIMS. When the woman was admitted to the hospital, her body had about twenty marks from injuries. They also said that she had just been released.

"When police enquired about the matter, the woman stated that she hailed from Darjeeling in West Bengal and came in contact with the accused over the phone," a high-ranking police officer stated.

The officer stated that she made friends with Paras and kept in contact with him for the previous three to four months. According to the officer, the woman was scheduled to arrive in Bengaluru during the first week of January after accepting a position as a housemaid.

As she had a train via Delhi, she decided to take a halt and meet Paras who then asked her to stay here and even assured to help her find a job. On his assurance, she stayed with him in a rented accommodation in Raju Park, the officer added.

But as the days went by, the accused reportedly began abusing her physically and even sexually, the officer claimed, citing the lady. The officer went on to say that Paras even reportedly "poured hot dal (lentils) over her" at one point, causing burn injuries.

Based on the woman's complaint, the police registered an FIR on January 30 under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (rape) and 377 (sodomy) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the accused on February 2, the police officer further said. Paras, who is from Uttarakhand, worked as a cook at an eatery in Delhi, the police said.