Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Delhi horror: Man rapes, tortures woman for 7 days; poured 'hot dal' on her

     A woman from West Bengal's Darjeeling was allegedly sexually assaulted, sodomized, and thrashed by her friend in south Delhi's Neb Sarai area for a week. The accused identified as Paras (28), a native of Uttarakhand was arrested by the police on Tuesday. He was a cook at an eatery in Delhi.

    Delhi horror Man rapes tortures woman for 7 days poured hot dal on her case filed gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 7, 2024, 1:01 PM IST

    A woman from West Bengal's Darjeeling was allegedly raped in Delhi for a week by her friend who also thrashed and tortured her by "pouring hot dal", police said. The accused, Paras, 28, was charged with sodomy, rape, and inflicting harm. They also said that on February 2, he was apprehended.

    According to the police, the lady had been living with Paras in a leased home in Raju Park, in the Neb Sarai neighbourhood of south Delhi, for almost a month. The incident, according to the police, was discovered on January 30 after a PCR call reporting that a lady was being assaulted by her husband was received by the Neb Sarai police station.

    According to officials, a police squad arrived quickly, freed the woman, and took her to AIIMS. When the woman was admitted to the hospital, her body had about twenty marks from injuries. They also said that she had just been released.

    "When police enquired about the matter, the woman stated that she hailed from Darjeeling in West Bengal and came in contact with the accused over the phone," a high-ranking police officer stated.

    The officer stated that she made friends with Paras and kept in contact with him for the previous three to four months. According to the officer, the woman was scheduled to arrive in Bengaluru during the first week of January after accepting a position as a housemaid.

    As she had a train via Delhi, she decided to take a halt and meet Paras who then asked her to stay here and even assured to help her find a job. On his assurance, she stayed with him in a rented accommodation in Raju Park, the officer added.

    But as the days went by, the accused reportedly began abusing her physically and even sexually, the officer claimed, citing the lady. The officer went on to say that Paras even reportedly "poured hot dal (lentils) over her" at one point, causing burn injuries.

    Based on the woman's complaint, the police registered an FIR on January 30 under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (rape) and 377 (sodomy) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the accused on February 2, the police officer further said. Paras, who is from Uttarakhand, worked as a cook at an eatery in Delhi, the police said.

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2024, 1:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Bill: 6 concerns flagged by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

    Uttarakhand's Uniform Civil Code Bill: 6 concerns flagged by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

    Kerala: Man ends life after alleged rejection of EPF claim in Kochi anr

    Kerala: Man ends life after alleged rejection of EPF claim in Kochi

    President Droupadi Murmu takes a metro ride in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    President Droupadi Murmu takes a metro ride in Delhi (WATCH)

    Dr Vandana Das murder case: Family to move court again for CBI probe anr

    Dr Vandana Das murder case: Family to move court again for CBI probe

    Ancient Lord Vishnu idol, Shiva Linga discovered in Raichur; possibly from Kalyani Chalukya dynasty (WATCH) snt

    Ancient Lord Vishnu idol, Shiva Linga discovered in Raichur; possibly from Kalyani Chalukya dynasty (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Bizarre Russian woman shared bed with husband's mummified corpse for 4 years; performed occult rituals snt

    Bizarre! Russian woman shared bed with husband's mummified corpse for 4 years; performed occult rituals

    cricket 'We've moved beyond team meetings'; Joe Root discusses the 'Bazball' culture osf

    'We've moved beyond team meetings'; Joe Root discusses the 'Bazball' culture

    Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Bill: 6 concerns flagged by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

    Uttarakhand's Uniform Civil Code Bill: 6 concerns flagged by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

    Karnataka Congress protests in Delhi: A look at key grievances AJR

    Karnataka Congress protests in Delhi: A look at key grievances

    Kerala: Man ends life after alleged rejection of EPF claim in Kochi anr

    Kerala: Man ends life after alleged rejection of EPF claim in Kochi

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon