    Karnataka: Wildlife safari begins at Male Mahadeshwar Wildlife sanctuary in Chamrajnagar

    Male Mahadeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary inaugurates its latest safari centre, enhancing its allure for wildlife enthusiasts. Spanning 949 sq km in Chamarajanagar, it showcases diverse terrain, rich flora, and abundant wildlife like tigers and elephants. The newly opened Lokkanahalli safari center promises eco-tourism opportunities, complementing nearby attractions. Chamarajanagar now hosts four vibrant safari centers, affirming its wildlife prominence.

    Karnataka: Wildlife safari begins at Male Mahadeshwar Wildlife sanctuary in Chamrajnagar
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 25, 2023, 12:53 PM IST

    A new chapter in wildlife exploration unfolds as the Male Mahadeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary proudly inaugurates its newest safari centre. Nestled in the Chamarajanagar district, this sanctuary now boasts the distinction of hosting four safari centres, a testament to the rich biodiversity and natural allure it offers to enthusiasts and tourists alike.

    Spanning over an expansive area, the Male Mahadeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary has opened its gates to tourists, beckoning them to immerse themselves in the captivating wildlife dwelling within its boundaries. The inauguration of a safari in the PG Palya Forest Zone of Hanur Taluk and the establishment of a Safari Center in Lokkanahalli mark significant milestones in the sanctuary's journey.

    Maasai Mara to Lamu Island: 7 must-visit places in Kenya this New Year

    Established in 2013, this sanctuary spans more than 949 square kilometres, enveloping the forested landscapes of Kollegala and Hanur taluks. Its diverse geographical terrain encompasses hilly expanses, semi-deciduous forests, scrublands, and dry forests, hosting an array of valuable flora such as teak, beet, sandalwood, and bamboo.

    The sanctuary's wildlife treasure trove includes a thriving population of tigers, elephants, bison, deer, and sloth bears, offering enthusiasts a chance to witness these majestic creatures in their natural habitat. The allure of this sanctuary lies not only in its rich fauna but also in the picturesque landscapes that captivate visitors.

    Situated 24 kilometres from Kollegala town and 90 kilometres from Mysore, Lokkanahalli stands as the hub of this newly inaugurated safari centre. Operating from 6 AM to 9 AM and from 3 PM to 6 PM, this safari presents an opportunity for eco-tourism development, promising job prospects for local communities.

    Karnataka: Wild elephants and deer captivate tourists at Bandipur Tiger Reserve

    Visitors exploring the sanctuary can also delve into other attractions nearby, including the scenic Malemahadeshwar Hill, the tranquil Gundal Reservoir, the majestic Bharachukki Waterfall, and various other tourist hotspots.

    Chamarajanagar district, already renowned for its safari offerings at Bandipur, B.R.T. Tiger Reserve in K.Gudi, Gopinatham in Kaveri Wildlife Sanctuary, and Hanur Taluk, further solidifies its status as the sole district in the state boasting four vibrant safari centres with the inauguration of the Male Mahadeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary safari.

