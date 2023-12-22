Lifestyle

Maasai Mara to Lamu Island: 7 must-visit places in Kenya this New Year

Discover Kenya's beauty this new year! From the Maasai Mara to Nairobi's vibrancy, explore diverse landscapes and rich wildlife in this captivating destination

Image credits: Getty

Maasai Mara National Reserve

Famous for its incredible wildlife and the annual migration of wildebeest, the Maasai Mara is a must-visit for nature enthusiasts

Image credits: Getty

Nairobi

Kenya's capital city has vibrant culture, bustling markets. Visit the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust to see orphaned elephants, explore the Karen Blixen Museum

Image credits: Getty

Amboseli National Park

Known for its stunning views of Mount Kilimanjaro, Amboseli is a great place to see elephants and other wildlife

Image credits: Getty

Diani Beach

Diani is a beautiful coastal town with white sandy beaches and turquoise waters. It's a great place for relaxation, water sports, and exploring coral reefs

Image credits: Getty

Tsavo National Park

Divided into Tsavo East and Tsavo West, this is one of the largest national parks in Kenya. Tsavo is known for its diverse landscapes, including the famous Red Elephants

Image credits: Getty

Lamu Island

Visit Lamu Island, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The narrow streets of Lamu town, traditional Swahili architecture

Image credits: Getty

Lake Nakuru National Park

Famous for its flamingo population, Lake Nakuru is a birdwatcher's paradise. The park is also home to rhinos, giraffes, lions, and other wildlife

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One