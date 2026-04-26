A wild bison was rescued after a 20-hour operation in Udupi’s Varahi canal. The animal had fallen into a 15-foot-deep canal and was saved using JCB machinery, mud ramp and ropes. Forest officials and villagers successfully coordinated the rescue effort.

A massive wild bison was rescued after a dramatic 20-hour operation in Udupi district, highlighting both the challenges of human-wildlife interaction and the swift response of authorities. The animal had accidentally fallen into the 15-foot-deep Varahi canal in Asodu village, under the Kalavara Gram Panchayat in Kundapura taluk. With the coordinated efforts of forest officials and local residents, the bison was saved from what could have been a tragic end.

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How It Happened?

The incident occurred near the Shreekumara Mahalingeshwara Temple in Asodu village on Friday afternoon. Officials suspect that the bison had wandered out of the forest in search of food and water. Unaware of the steep canal walls, it slipped and fell into the canal.

Stuck In The Canal Overnight

The steep and high walls of the canal made it impossible for the animal to climb out on its own. The bison remained trapped throughout the night, struggling in the dark, water-filled canal. Villagers who noticed the situation immediately informed the Forest Department.

Rescue Mission

Forest Department officials rushed to the spot and began planning the rescue operation. Initially, lifting the large animal posed a significant challenge. On Saturday morning, a JCB machine was brought in to assist.

Officials devised a practical solution by using the JCB to dump mud into one section of the canal, creating a gradual slope. This ramp enabled the bison to climb out safely. With additional support from ropes and careful coordination, the animal was successfully guided out of the canal.

Bison Returns To The Wild

After being trapped for nearly 20 hours, the exhausted bison quickly ran back towards the forest once it was freed. The successful rescue was made possible through the joint efforts of Forest Department staff, the JCB operator and local villagers.

Rising Concerns Over Wildlife Movement

With rising summer temperatures, water sources in forest areas are drying up, forcing wild animals to move closer to human settlements. Locals have urged authorities to implement preventive measures, such as installing protective barriers along canals, to avoid similar incidents in the future. For now, villagers are relieved that the bison was rescued safely.