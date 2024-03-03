Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Mark Zuckerberg shares photos from Ambanis' animal rescue centre in Jamnagar | SEE PHOTOS

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to social media platforms Threads to share pictures from Vantara, the animal rescue centre launched by Anant Ambani, in Jamnagar. He is currently in India along with his wife to attend pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant. 

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to social media platforms Threads to share pictures from Vantara, the animal rescue centre launched by Anant Ambani, in Jamnagar. He shared the photo of lemur, clicked using Ray Ban smart glasses by Meta. He is currently in India along with his wife to attend pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant. 

    Take a look here: 

    While the younger son of Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) CMD is Anant Ambani The younger daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant is Mukesh Ambani's fiancée, Radhika Merchant. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. Among a few other group companies, Anant Ambani is a director on the boards of RIL and Jio Platforms Ltd.

    The lavish pre-wedding festivities got underway on Friday and took place in a residential township outside Jamnagar city, near RIL's petroleum refinery. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant had got engaged in January 2023.

    Top Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh, as well as cricket players, sports stars, heads of state, and business moguls from India and beyond, were among the celebrities that attended the extravagant celebrations.

