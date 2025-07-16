The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in Karnataka over the next 3 days due to low-pressure zones. Orange and yellow alerts are issued for 7 districts, including Bengaluru, Udupi, and Dakshina Kannada. Public urged to stay alert.

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall across Karnataka over the next three days due to low-pressure systems forming over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. Coastal and inland regions are expected to experience increased rainfall activity, with both orange and yellow alerts issued for several districts.

Orange alert issued for coastal Karnataka

An orange alert has been declared for Udupi, Uttara Kannada, and Dakshina Kannada districts for July 16 and 17, as these regions are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. Thunderstorms accompanied by rain are expected, and the department has urged residents to remain cautious.

Yellow alert for Bengaluru and surrounding districts

A yellow alert has been issued for Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Shivamogga, Mandya, Mysuru, and Kolar districts for July 18 and 19. These areas are likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall over the two days.

Rainfall forecast for today

The IMD predicts scattered to widespread light to moderate rain across the coastal and Malnad regions today, with heavy rainfall likely in isolated places. Inland districts may also see scattered light to moderate showers.

Rainfall recorded as of July 16

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), the following rainfall patterns were observed through remote rain gauge stations:

Widespread rain: Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu

Fairly widespread rain: Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Belagavi, Haveri

Scattered rain: Davanagere

Very light rain in some areas: Hassan, Chitradurga, Dharwad, Yadgir, Bagalkote, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Bengaluru Urban, Chikkaballapura, Vijayanagara, Kalaburagi, Gadag, Chamarajanagar, Vijayapura, Mysuru, Koppal, Raichur, Kolar, Mandya

Dry weather: Ramanagara, Bidar, Ballari

Highest rainfall recorded

The highest rainfall of 137 mm was recorded in Neelkund village, Siddapura taluk, Uttara Kannada district.

Rainfall data from July 15 (8:30 am) to July 16 (5:30 am)

Mangaluru Airport – 71.2 mm

Agumbe (Shivamogga) – 61.0 mm

Mangaluru City – 27.5 mm

Shaktinagar (Mangaluru) – 28.6 mm (with lightning)

Honnavar – 18.8 mm

Haveri – 11.0 mm

Karwar – 5.0 mm

Dharwad – 2.0 mm

Belagavi – 1.0 mm

Bengaluru: Gopalnagar – 1.5 mm, Hesaraghatta – 5.5 mm, Doddaballapur – 0.5 mm

Advisory and precautionary measures

Authorities have directed the district administration, fire, and disaster management departments to remain on high alert. Residents are advised to stay indoors unless necessary, avoid rivers and lakes, and watch for traffic disruptions due to heavy rainfall.

Farmers, tourists, and the general public are urged to closely follow the daily weather bulletins and alerts issued by the Meteorological Department.