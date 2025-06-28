Heavy rainfall continues across several districts in Karnataka, causing the Bhima River to overflow and submerge temples. Bridge collapses, roadblocks, and power outages have disrupted life in Kodagu, Uttara Kannada, and Chikkamagaluru.

Bengaluru: Heavy rainfall in Belagavi and the Western Ghats of Maharashtra has led to a sharp rise in the inflow of the Bhima River, submerging temples along its banks and raising flood concerns. Drizzling rain continued in coastal areas and Kodagu, prompting the closure of all schools and colleges in Kodagu district on June 28.

Due to the increased inflow, approximately 30,000 cusecs of water were released from the Bhima Bridge-cum-Barrage on the outskirts of Yadgir. The Srikangaleshwara and Sri Veeranjaneya temples located along the riverbanks were submerged. Some devotees offered prayers while seated on the riverbank. Rescue personnel turned away those who came to wash clothes or swim in the rising waters.

Two youth swept away in Bhima River floodwaters

Two young cattle herders, Ramesh (17) and Siddappa (20), were swept away while watering their cattle near the Bhima River in Machanur, Vadgera taluk, on Friday morning. Swimmers and fire department personnel launched a search operation using boats to locate the missing youths.

Bridge collapse in Uttara Kannada disrupts connectivity

A small bridge collapsed near the Gund–Ulvi road in Jolida town, Uttara Kannada district, disrupting normal life. The collapse has affected bus services to Gund, Ulvi, Dandeli, Sirsi, Bailhongal, and Belagavi. The fall of the Kaita bridge has also cut off access to several villages under the Nandigadde Gram Panchayat. This has inconvenienced hundreds of school students, as well as the public and emergency services such as ambulances.

Rainfall impact in Chikkamagaluru and Sringeri

Although the intensity of rain reduced in Sringeri taluk on Friday, Thursday’s downpour caused the Tunga River to flood, submerging the bypass road connecting Bharati Street and KVR Circle. A landslide occurred once again near Salmara on the Mangaluru–Sringeri National Highway, halting traffic. Power supply has been disrupted for the past 3–4 days in rural areas such as Nemmaru and Kigga, affecting mobile connectivity, landlines, and access to drinking water.

Flood situation improves in Kodagu district

Kodagu district recorded an average rainfall of 40.50 mm on Friday. Rainfall intensity lessened in several areas, including Madikeri, the district headquarters. As a result, floodwaters receded. However, intermittent rain caused minor damages in some locations. A roadside embankment collapsed near the roads connecting Kundalli–Pushpagiri and Chinnara Hadi. One electric pole fell, causing a power outage. The road in Kottagegeri village was flooded, with barricades erected to restrict movement. Water also entered several houses in the area.