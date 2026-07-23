An Indian woman living in the US has sparked debate after sharing the "less glamorous side" of life abroad. Her viral video about travelling to refill drinking water bottles, expenses and managing daily responsibilities has divided social media users.

An Indian woman living in the United States has sparked widespread discussion on social media after sharing what she described as the "less glamorous side" of life abroad. In a viral video, she spoke about the everyday realities of living independently, explaining that even basic necessities, such as arranging drinking water, require time, effort and additional expense. Her account challenged the perception that life in the US is always convenient, prompting a flood of reactions online. While some users related to her experience, others questioned her claims.

Scroll to load tweet…

One aspect of her daily routine that particularly caught viewers' attention was how she obtains drinking water. She revealed that she travels away from home every few days to refill large water bottles, spending around $3.50 each time.

Travels to Refill Drinking Water Every Few Days

The woman explained that she initially drank tap water after moving to the US but stopped after it reportedly made her sick. As a result, she now refills large drinking water bottles every few days instead of relying on tap water.

According to her, reverse osmosis (RO) water purifiers are expensive in the US, which is why many people choose to refill large water containers or purchase drinking water separately. She said she spends approximately $3.50 every three days to ensure she has safe drinking water at home.

She added that arranging drinking water became one of the first responsibilities she had to manage after relocating to the US.

Speaks About the Reality of Living Abroad

Beyond the issue of drinking water, the woman spoke about the realities of living independently. She said that after a long day at work, carrying heavy water bottles home can be physically exhausting.

She also shared that she continues to struggle with dry skin despite trying different ways to adapt to the local climate and lifestyle.

Reflecting on her experience, she advised those planning to move abroad not to expect the same level of comfort or "princess treatment" they may receive while living with their families in India. According to her, independent living means taking care of every daily responsibility on one's own, regardless of how tiring the day has been.

Social Media Reacts

The video quickly went viral, drawing mixed reactions from social media users. While some appreciated her honesty about the challenges of living abroad, others disputed her claims regarding tap water and the cost of water filtration systems in the US.

One user commented: "A person living in India sharing this is hilarious. Tap water is very safe in most the US. And in case you don’t like it, water filtration systems and even RO filters are pretty cheap for the one-time cost. But haven’t seen anyone in my area using them."

Scroll to load tweet…

A second user commented: "RO purifiers are quite affordable and can be installed at homes. Most times it is not needed at all."

Scroll to load tweet…

A third user commented: "I drink water from tap here. Some places need basic filter. Very few places in usa have bad water needing packaged water. India is ofcourse better at getting cheap labor.. but that labor doesnt make survival wages."

Scroll to load tweet…

The viral video has since sparked a broader discussion on social media about the realities of living overseas. While many agreed that life abroad often involves managing every aspect of daily life independently, others argued that the woman's experience with drinking water does not reflect conditions across the entire United States.