A gym fight in Hassan, Karnataka turned violent after a minor accidental bump between two youths escalated into a brutal assault. One youth is now critical with skull injuries and brain bleeding. CCTV footage of the attack has gone viral, and police have registered a case.

A routine workout turned into a life-threatening tragedy after a minor accidental bump between two gym-goers escalated into a violent assault. The shocking incident occurred at MJ Fitness gym in Hassan city, and CCTV footage of the attack has since gone viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage and concern.

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What Exactly Happened?

Kirthan, a young man, was working out at the gym when his shoulder accidentally brushed against another gym-goer, Varun. What began as a minor and unintentional incident quickly escalated into a heated argument between the two individuals. In a sudden fit of rage, Varun allegedly launched a violent attack on Kirthan.

Brutal Attack Caught On CCTV

The entire incident was captured on the gym’s CCTV camera. The viral footage shows Varun delivering a powerful kick to Kirthan’s head during the altercation. The impact was so severe that Kirthan immediately lost consciousness and collapsed on the spot. Other gym members rushed to assist him and alert authorities.

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Victim Fighting For Life In ICU

Kirthan is currently in critical condition. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors diagnosed a skull fracture and internal bleeding in the brain. He has since slipped into a coma and remains under intensive care in the ICU, fighting for his life. Reports suggest that his CT and 3D scan results, highlighting the severity of the injury, are being widely shared on social media.

Public Outrage And Police Action

The incident has triggered strong reactions online, with many questioning how a minor disagreement could escalate into such extreme violence.

“Control your anger, a moment of rage can destroy an entire life,” one user commented.

Hassan police have registered a case and launched an investigation against the accused, Varun. Officials are examining CCTV footage and collecting evidence as part of the probe.

The incident has also sparked a broader discussion on safety in public gyms and the importance of anger management. Meanwhile, hundreds of people are praying for Kirthan’s speedy recovery.