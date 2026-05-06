A ragging case at Bennett University went viral after a video showed a student being assaulted. While strict action was taken, a lack of remorse by the accused raised concerns about campus safety and mindset.

The ragging case from Bennett University in Greater Noida is no longer just a college issue. A viral video has sparked a nationwide debate: Are our campuses safe? Are we really educating our children in the true sense? And most importantly, can punishment alone change such a mindset? This incident looks simple on the surface, but the questions it raises are very deep.

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A Brutal Video Where Pleas for Mercy Fell on Deaf Ears

The whole thing started with a video that made everyone who watched it uncomfortable. The video clearly shows a few female students ganging up on another girl, hitting and humiliating her. The victim repeatedly folds her hands, begging them to stop, but the girls in front of her show no sympathy or intention of stopping.

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University Takes Swift Action After Video Surfaces

As soon as the video started spreading like wildfire on social media, the university administration took action. Without any delay, they rusticated the main accused student and imposed heavy fines on the others involved. This step is considered significant because often, there are delays or leniency in such cases. This time, the institution sent a clear message that it will not compromise on discipline and student safety. But this also raises the question: is strict action the only permanent solution to this problem?

Video After Rustication Sparks New Debate, Why No Remorse?

The story didn't end there. After the action was taken, another video surfaced, showing the accused student leaving the hostel. In this video, she is seen folding her hands, but her facial expression and a slight smile shocked people. Many called it 'drama', while others saw it as a symbol of a mindset where one feels no remorse even after making a mistake. This is the aspect that has made the case even more serious. Because the real purpose of punishment is not just to penalise, but to bring about reform.

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Social Media Erupts in Anger, Calls it a Dangerous Trend

As soon as the incident hit the internet, sharp reactions started pouring in. Many users clearly stated that the biggest problem is the mentality of considering ragging 'cool' or 'swag'. One viral post even described it as a mental illness and questioned whether we can solve this problem with laws alone if there is no change in behaviour even after punishment. This social media reaction shows that society is no longer in the mood to take such incidents lightly.

Understanding the Real Impact of Ragging: It's Mental Torture, Not a Joke

According to experts, the impact of ragging is not limited to the moment the incident occurs. Its effects linger in the victim's mind for a long time. Such incidents can shatter self-confidence, create fear, and sometimes push a person into a state of mental stress. In some cases, it can even lead to depression and social withdrawal. This is why the law and educational institutions consider ragging a serious crime, not some kind of 'fun' or 'tradition'.

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