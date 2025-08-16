The Vande Bharat Express running between Dharwad and Bengaluru continues to gain popularity, maintaining over 100% advance ticket bookings. Serving more than 12,000 passengers monthly, the train earns ₹1.30 crore with its cleanliness.

Hubballi: The Vande Bharat Express running between Dharwad and Bengaluru is rapidly gaining popularity among commuters and tourists alike. Maintaining an impressive consistency in revenue collection, the train has recorded over 100% advance ticket booking, reflecting passengers’ growing trust in its convenience, cleanliness, and efficient travel experience. Known for its hygienic onboard food, modern amenities, and timely service, the train has become a preferred choice for travellers, making it a matter of pride for those travelling under the Make in India initiative.

Consistent High Booking and Revenue

With more than 12,000 passengers travelling each month, the Vande Bharat Express is maintaining over 101% booking and generating revenue exceeding ₹1.30 crore monthly. Despite higher fares, passengers appreciate the comfort, cleanliness, and rapid travel that the train offers, contributing to its rising popularity.

