Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Bengaluru-Belagavi Vande Bharat Express on August 10, cutting travel time to 8.5 hours. Two more Vande Bharat trains, Nagpur-Ajni to Pune and Amritsar to Katra, will also be flagged off the same day.

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the new Vande Bharat Express train on the Bengaluru-Belagavi route on August 10, fulfilling a long-standing demand of Belagavi residents. The Vande Bharat Express will depart from Belagavi at 5:20 am and reach Bengaluru at 1:50 pm. For the return journey, it will leave Bengaluru at 2:20 pm and arrive in Belagavi at 10:40 pm, reducing the travel time between the two cities to 8 hours 30 minutes from the current 9 hours 50 minutes.

Additional Vande Bharat Trains To Be Inaugurated

Along with this train, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate:

Nagpur-Ajni to Pune Vande Bharat Express

Amritsar to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express

The ceremony will be held in Bengaluru on August 10.

Leaders Express Gratitude For Approval

Union Minister of Food and Public Distribution Prahlad Joshi and former Chief Minister and Belagavi MP Jagadish Shettar had requested the Central Government to introduce the train on this route. Both leaders thanked Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and State Minister V Somanna for approving the service, which will enhance connectivity between Bengaluru, Tumkur, Davangere, Haveri, Dharwad, and Belagavi.