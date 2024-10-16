Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Trains between Bengaluru, Mysuru and Chennai cancelled over heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu

    Heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu has severely disrupted transportation, leading to the cancellation of 10 trains between Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Chennai. The South Western Railway Division in Hubli issued the order for passenger safety, advising the public to seek updates and plan alternative travel arrangements.

    Karnataka Trains between Bengaluru Mysuru and Chennai cancelled over heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 16, 2024, 2:38 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 16, 2024, 2:38 PM IST

    Due to continuous and heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, daily life has been severely disrupted, affecting road traffic and public transport services across the state. The adverse weather conditions have rendered the movement of buses, trains, and flights unsafe, leading to major disruptions in the region's transportation network.

    In light of this, the South Western Railway Division in Hubli has issued an official order cancelling several trains operating between Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Chennai for today. The railway authorities have urged passengers to cooperate and make alternative travel arrangements.

    Indian Railways announces several special trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja 2024; Check details

    A total of 10 trains running between Bengaluru and Chennai have been stopped due to the rains. Both trains departing from Bengaluru to Chennai and those coming from Chennai to Bengaluru have been cancelled. The following is the list of the cancelled trains:

    Trains cancelled between Bengaluru, Mysuru and Chennai

    1. Train No. 12657: Dr. MGR Chennai Central - KSR Bengaluru
    2. Train No. 12607: Dr. MGR Chennai Central - KSR Bengaluru
    3. Train No. 12608: KSR Bengaluru - Dr. MGR Chennai Central
    4. Train No. 12609: Dr. MGR Chennai Central - Mysuru
    5. Train No. 12610: Mysuru - Dr. MGR Chennai Central
    6. Train No. 12027: Dr. MGR Chennai Central - KSR Bengaluru
    7. Train No. 12028: KSR Bengaluru - Dr. MGR Chennai Central
    8. Train No. 12007: Dr. MGR Chennai Central - Mysuru
    9. Train No. 12008: Mysuru - Dr. MGR Chennai Central
    10. Train No. 06275: Chamarajanagar - Mysuru

    'Can we send rainwater back to sky?', HM G Parameshwar's remarks draw criticism as rainfall lashes Bengaluru

    The continuous rains in Tamil Nadu have caused severe flooding, leading to the decision to halt these services for the safety of passengers. Railway officials have requested the public to stay updated with further announcements regarding train services and to use alternative transport where available.

    Passengers are advised to check for updates before planning their journeys and contact railway helplines for assistance. The railway authorities have also extended their apologies for the inconvenience caused due to these cancellations.

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MUDA chief K Marigowda resigns amid land allotment controversy involving CM Siddaramaiah wife vkp

    MUDA chief K Marigowda resigns amid land allotment controversy involving CM Siddaramaiah's wife

    Bengaluru heavy rainfall Home Minister G Parameshwar reacts about flooding traffic jams vkp

    'Can we send rainwater back to sky?', HM G Parameshwar's remarks draw criticism as rainfall lashes Bengaluru

    Manyata tech falls Video of rain wreaking havoc in Bengaluru iconic tech park stuns internet WATCH vkp

    'Manyata Tech Falls': Video of rain wreaking havoc in Bengaluru's iconic tech park stuns internet (WATCH)

    Karnataka Renukaswamy wife blessed with baby boy in Chitradurga vkp

    Karnataka: Renukaswamy’s wife blessed with baby boy in Chitradurga

    Bengaluru rains Downpour for 18 hours creates havoc wall collapse reported at Manyata Tech Park WATCH vkp

    Bengaluru rains: Downpour for 18 hours creates havoc, wall collapse reported at Manyata Tech Park (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Delhi SHOCKER! Man kills friend over Rs 400 for liquor, later checks into de-addiction centre to evade arrest shk

    Delhi SHOCKER! Man kills friend over Rs 400 for liquor, later checks into de-addiction centre to evade arrest

    Murky circumstances surround petrol pump application linked to ADM's death, Suresh Gopi urged to cancel permit dmn

    Murky circumstances surround petrol pump application linked to ADM's death, Suresh Gopi urged to cancel permit

    Bihar: Elephant goes on rampage, flips & batters car, bus as crowd watches in panic; WATCH viral video shk

    Bihar: Elephant goes on rampage, flips & batters car, bus as crowd watches in panic; WATCH viral video

    Salman Khan to Amitabh Bachchan: Know Bollywood celebs' favourite food gcw

    Salman Khan to Amitabh Bachchan: Know Bollywood celebs' favourite food

    29th IFFK: Malayalam films Feminichi Fathima and Appuram selected for International Competition section dmn

    29th IFFK: Malayalam films Feminichi Fathima and Appuram selected for International Competition section

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon