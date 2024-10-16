Trains between Bengaluru, Mysuru and Chennai cancelled over heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu

Heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu has severely disrupted transportation, leading to the cancellation of 10 trains between Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Chennai. The South Western Railway Division in Hubli issued the order for passenger safety, advising the public to seek updates and plan alternative travel arrangements.

Due to continuous and heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, daily life has been severely disrupted, affecting road traffic and public transport services across the state. The adverse weather conditions have rendered the movement of buses, trains, and flights unsafe, leading to major disruptions in the region's transportation network.

In light of this, the South Western Railway Division in Hubli has issued an official order cancelling several trains operating between Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Chennai for today. The railway authorities have urged passengers to cooperate and make alternative travel arrangements.



Indian Railways announces several special trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja 2024; Check details

A total of 10 trains running between Bengaluru and Chennai have been stopped due to the rains. Both trains departing from Bengaluru to Chennai and those coming from Chennai to Bengaluru have been cancelled. The following is the list of the cancelled trains:

Trains cancelled between Bengaluru, Mysuru and Chennai

1. Train No. 12657: Dr. MGR Chennai Central - KSR Bengaluru

2. Train No. 12607: Dr. MGR Chennai Central - KSR Bengaluru

3. Train No. 12608: KSR Bengaluru - Dr. MGR Chennai Central

4. Train No. 12609: Dr. MGR Chennai Central - Mysuru

5. Train No. 12610: Mysuru - Dr. MGR Chennai Central

6. Train No. 12027: Dr. MGR Chennai Central - KSR Bengaluru

7. Train No. 12028: KSR Bengaluru - Dr. MGR Chennai Central

8. Train No. 12007: Dr. MGR Chennai Central - Mysuru

9. Train No. 12008: Mysuru - Dr. MGR Chennai Central

10. Train No. 06275: Chamarajanagar - Mysuru



'Can we send rainwater back to sky?', HM G Parameshwar's remarks draw criticism as rainfall lashes Bengaluru

The continuous rains in Tamil Nadu have caused severe flooding, leading to the decision to halt these services for the safety of passengers. Railway officials have requested the public to stay updated with further announcements regarding train services and to use alternative transport where available.

Passengers are advised to check for updates before planning their journeys and contact railway helplines for assistance. The railway authorities have also extended their apologies for the inconvenience caused due to these cancellations.

Latest Videos