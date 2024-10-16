'Can we send rainwater back to sky?', HM G Parameshwar's remarks draw criticism as rainfall lashes Bengaluru

Bengaluru faces heavy rainfall due to collapsing air pressure, causing gridlock and flooding. Home Minister G Parameshwar downplays the situation with careless remarks. His comments come amid political discussions and emphasize the need for effective management strategies to address the city's ongoing challenges during these weather events.

Bengaluru is currently experiencing heavy rainfall, a situation triggered by a collapse in air pressure over the Arabian Sea and a storm brewing in the Bay of Bengal. The unexpected downpour has caused significant disruption in the city, leaving residents grappling with gridlock, traffic jams, and localized flooding.

In a rather careless remark, Home Minister G Parameshwar questioned whether rainwater could simply be sent back to the sky. "When it rains, we cannot send the water back to the sky. It should flow on the earth," he stated, seemingly downplaying the serious challenges faced by citizens during these weather conditions.



This October's rainfall has taken many by surprise, leading to chaos in a city that is already struggling with its infrastructure. The impact of such weather is not unique to Bengaluru; cities like New York and London also face similar challenges during heavy rains. However, the inability of the city to manage rainfall effectively raises concerns about the administration's preparedness and response to natural events.

The Home Minister's comments come amidst discussions surrounding various political issues, including the ongoing Sandur by-election and the Valmiki scam. He responded to allegations surrounding the BJP's promotion of the Valmiki case, insisting that the matter is not just at the officer level but involves politicians as well. "Let the BJP make any allegations; we will tell the people what the truth is," he emphasized.



Regarding the DJ Halli-KG Halli case, Parameshwar noted that no proposals have been received for its withdrawal. He explained that any potential changes would be thoroughly reviewed by the Cabinet Sub-Committee before further decisions are made. "We have not said that we will take back the case," he clarified, pointing out that the committee will evaluate everything and submit recommendations to the cabinet.

As heavy rains continue to affect daily life in Bengaluru, the city's leaders must prioritize effective management strategies rather than make light of the situation. The people deserve better responses and solutions to the challenges they face.

