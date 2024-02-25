Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: Tragic accident claims life of 7-year-old girl at Male Mahadeshwara hill

    In a heartbreaking turn of events, a 7-year-old girl named Sushmita, hailing from Tamil Nadu, lost her life in a devastating accident at Male Mahadeshwara hill in the Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar district. The incident occurred near the main road parking lot of Mahadeshwara hill, sending shockwaves through the community and prompting an urgent review of safety measures in the area.

    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Feb 25, 2024, 4:19 PM IST

    The unfortunate accident took place as the girl was playing near the parking lot while her family prepared to leave. It is reported that the driver of a vehicle, seemingly inattentive or negligent, accidentally struck the child while maneuvering the car out of the parking area. Despite immediate medical attention, Sushmita succumbed to her injuries, leaving behind a community in mourning and a family grappling with unimaginable grief.

    The incident has sparked a wave of concern regarding safety protocols at Male Mahadeshwara hill, prompting authorities to take swift action. Officials from the Male Mahadeshwar police station are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident, with a focus on determining the exact sequence of events and any factors that may have contributed to the tragedy.

    Local residents and visitors to the area have expressed shock and sadness at the loss of young Sushmita, emphasizing the need for heightened vigilance and enhanced safety measures to prevent such accidents in the future. Calls for increased awareness about responsible driving and pedestrian safety have echoed throughout the community, underscoring the importance of prioritizing safety in all aspects of daily life.

    As the investigation into this heart-wrenching incident continues, authorities are urging anyone with information relevant to the case to come forward and assist in the process.
     

    Last Updated Feb 25, 2024, 4:19 PM IST
