Revolutionizing Traffic fine: Violators to get SMS or WhatsApp notifications for Challan payments

The Transport Department is making strides to streamline traffic fine payments, aiming to make the process as seamless as online shopping. The upcoming system will automatically send traffic challans to violators' phones via SMS or WhatsApp, detailing the violation and the corresponding fine. This initiative will start as a pilot project in select cities.

The new process will allow violators to pay their fines online. Each SMS or WhatsApp message will include a link that directs users to a payment gateway with options such as Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, and BHIM. After completing the payment through a UPI app, users will receive push notifications for any new challans issued.

Initially, the system will handle transport-related violations. Feedback will be collected and used by the Traffic Department to address and manage violations. The Transport Department will continue to oversee pollution control, valid PUC certifications, and checks for overloaded vehicles.

Currently, agencies cannot message violators without having their contact details. The use of WhatsApp for this purpose is expected to enhance the efficiency of cashless transactions, potentially increasing government revenue by reaching those who might otherwise ignore or be unaware of their fines.

Currently, vehicle owners use the Transport Department's e-challan website to pay fines, though many report not receiving SMS notifications for pending fines. The new system aims to address this issue by providing timely notifications through more reliable channels.

