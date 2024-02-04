Karnataka: Tractor overturns, claims lives of 4 pedestrians at Belagavi

In a tragic accident in Shedabala village, Belagavi district, four pedestrians lost their lives when a sugarcane transport tractor overturned on Jamkhandi Meeraj road. The victims, returning from farm work, included Maalabai Ainapure, Champa Talakatti, Bharti Vadra, and Sheku Narsai, who succumbed to injuries in the hospital. Kagwad MLA Raju Kage and local authorities responded promptly, with Kagwad Police conducting an investigation and implementing safety measures.

In a severe accident, four pedestrians lost their lives in a devastating accident that took place in Shedabala village, located in the Kagavada taluk of Belagavi district. The victims, identified as Maalabai Ravsab Ainapure (61), Champa Lakkappa Talakatti (50), Bharti Vadra (40), and Sheku Narsai (45), met with a fatal accident while returning home after completing their farm work.

The accident occurred on the Jamkhandi Meeraj road near Shedabala village, where a sugarcane transport tractor overturned, resulting in the tragic deaths of three individuals on the spot. Unfortunately, one more person, Sheku Narsai, succumbed to injuries in the hospital due to ineffective treatment.



The tractor-trailer toppled onto the pavement during the accident, marking a grim scene at the accident site. The local authorities were quick to respond, with Kagwad MLA Raju Kage visiting the location to assess the situation. Kagwad Police conducted a thorough investigation, implementing stringent safety measures to prevent such incidents in the future.