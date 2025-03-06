Karnataka: Minor girl gives birth in Uttara Kannada, accused held under POCSO

A minor girl in Uttara Kannada gave birth, revealing a shocking case of sexual assault. The accused, Girish Durgappa Bhovi (20), allegedly threatened and abused her multiple times. Doctors alerted the police after discovering her pregnancy. A POCSO case has been filed, and investigations continue.

Karnataka: Minor girl gives birth in Uttara Kannada, accused held under POCSO vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
Published: Mar 6, 2025, 1:21 PM IST

Uttara Kannada: A disturbing case has come to light in Uttara Kannada district, where a minor schoolgirl gave birth to a baby girl. The incident was discovered late, leading to the arrest of the accused by the Mundagoda police.  

The accused has been identified as Girish Durgappa Bhovi (20). According to reports, the victim, a native of Yellapur, was staying at a relative’s house in a village in Mundagoda taluk when the accused befriended her. Over time, he allegedly forced himself on the minor multiple times. Despite her resistance, the accused continued to sexually assault her and threatened to harm her if she revealed the abuse to anyone.   

UP HORROR: 14-year-old Dalit girl kidnapped, gang-raped in Moradabad; one arrested

Due to fear, the girl remained silent about the ordeal. However, on Wednesday, she suddenly developed severe stomach pain, prompting her parents to rush her to a government hospital.  

Upon medical examination, doctors discovered that the girl was pregnant, leaving her parents in shock. Following standard protocol, the doctors immediately informed the police.  Soon after, the minor girl delivered a baby girl, but the newborn experienced breathing difficulties. The infant was quickly shifted to the district hospital for advanced medical care.   

Allahabad HC grants bail to 26-year-old rape accused on condition: 'Marry survivor in 3 months'

Following the complaint, police have registered a case against Girish Durgappa Bhovi under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Authorities are continuing their investigation to gather further evidence.  

This tragic incident has once again raised concerns over the safety of young girls and the need for strict measures to prevent such crimes.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

How actress Ranya Rao smuggled Rs 17.3 crore gold: DRI bust uncovers shocking tricks, political links ddr

How actress Ranya Rao smuggled Rs 17.3 crore gold: DRI uncovers shocking tricks, political links

Kannada actress Ranya Rao jailed in Gold smuggling case; Rs 2.5 crore cash seized in Bengaluru house raid vkp

Kannada actress Ranya Rao jailed in Gold smuggling case; Rs 2.5 crore cash seized in Bengaluru house raid

Bengaluru: Robbers steal 830 kg of hair worth Rs 1 crore from godown meant for export; Probe underway vkp

Bengaluru: Robbers steal 830 kg of hair worth Rs 1 crore from godown meant for export; Probe underway

'Law applies to all': Karnataka government on Ranya Rao's arrest for smuggling 14.8 kg gold ddr

'Law applies to all': DGP distances himself after daughter Ranya Rao's arrest for smuggling 14kg gold

Karnataka's smart meter prices soar up to 800%, adding to consumer woes vkp

Karnataka's smart meter prices soar up to 800%, adding to consumer woes

Recent Stories

National Indian Film Festival of Australia: Reema Kagti directorial 'Superboys of Malegaon' wins best film ATG

National Indian Film Festival of Australia: Reema Kagti directorial 'Superboys of Malegaon' wins best film

MG cyberster sets record for fastest 0-100 kmph acceleration check launch date features and more gcw

MG Cyberster sets record for fastest 0-100 kmph acceleration | Check launch date, features and more

'Because we Indians are here': Sajjan Jindal says 'Elon Musk can't be successful in India' (WATCH) shk

'Because we Indians are here': Sajjan Jindal says 'Elon Musk can't be successful in India' (WATCH)

Allu Arjun, Sneha marriage anniversary: Check star couple's net worth, assets, love story and more MEG

Allu Arjun, Sneha marriage anniversary: Check star couple's net worth, assets, love story and more

Meet Sruthy Saseendran who set Guinness World Record for identifying 100 airport codes in one minute anr

Meet Sruthy Saseendran who set Guinness World Record for identifying 100 airport codes in one minute

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | Ramadan 2025: What Is Ghabga? The Hidden Gem of Celebrations in the GCC

Gulf Pulse | Ramadan 2025: What Is Ghabga? The Hidden Gem of Celebrations in the GCC

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Trump Wants Ukraine's Rare Earth Reserves. What Makes Them So Special?

Infographic Hub | Trump Wants Ukraine's Rare Earth Reserves. What Makes Them So Special?

Video Icon
Farhan Azmi Booked in Goa Over Gun Incident; Ayesha Takia Calls It a ‘Night of Horror’!

Farhan Azmi Booked in Goa Over Gun Incident; Ayesha Takia Calls It a ‘Night of Horror’!

Video Icon
Who is Ranya Rao, Kannada Actress ARRESTED for Smuggling 14.8 KG Gold at Bengaluru Airport?

Who is Ranya Rao, Kannada Actress ARRESTED for Smuggling 14.8 KG Gold at Bengaluru Airport?

Video Icon
'Khatara Gaadi' – Tejashwi Yadav Takes Jibe on Nitish Kumar | Asianet Newsable

'Khatara Gaadi' – Tejashwi Yadav Takes Jibe on Nitish Kumar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon