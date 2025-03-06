Karnataka: Minor girl gives birth in Uttara Kannada, accused held under POCSO

A minor girl in Uttara Kannada gave birth, revealing a shocking case of sexual assault. The accused, Girish Durgappa Bhovi (20), allegedly threatened and abused her multiple times. Doctors alerted the police after discovering her pregnancy. A POCSO case has been filed, and investigations continue.

Uttara Kannada: A disturbing case has come to light in Uttara Kannada district, where a minor schoolgirl gave birth to a baby girl. The incident was discovered late, leading to the arrest of the accused by the Mundagoda police.

The accused has been identified as Girish Durgappa Bhovi (20). According to reports, the victim, a native of Yellapur, was staying at a relative’s house in a village in Mundagoda taluk when the accused befriended her. Over time, he allegedly forced himself on the minor multiple times. Despite her resistance, the accused continued to sexually assault her and threatened to harm her if she revealed the abuse to anyone.

Due to fear, the girl remained silent about the ordeal. However, on Wednesday, she suddenly developed severe stomach pain, prompting her parents to rush her to a government hospital.

Upon medical examination, doctors discovered that the girl was pregnant, leaving her parents in shock. Following standard protocol, the doctors immediately informed the police. Soon after, the minor girl delivered a baby girl, but the newborn experienced breathing difficulties. The infant was quickly shifted to the district hospital for advanced medical care.

Following the complaint, police have registered a case against Girish Durgappa Bhovi under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Authorities are continuing their investigation to gather further evidence.

This tragic incident has once again raised concerns over the safety of young girls and the need for strict measures to prevent such crimes.

