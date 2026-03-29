A 14-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide after enduring months of harassment by her 55-year-old school teacher, who also ran the coaching institute, and his family members in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh.

A 14-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide after enduring months of harassment by her 55-year-old school teacher, who also ran the coaching institute, and his family members in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. The accused teacher allegedly behaved inappropriately with the minor, a Class 8 student, during a coaching session on the institute premises in December.

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The girl confided in her family, who filed a formal complaint in February. A case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges of outraging modesty, voluntarily causing hurt, and criminal intimidation. However, the family claims that no concrete action or arrest followed.

The teacher and his son allegedly intimidated the girl for weeks, pressuring her to withdraw the complaint.

On Thursday, she was found hanging at her aunt’s residence in Bulandshahr. Her body was later sent to Aligarh for a postmortem examination.

The girl's father has blamed the police for negligence, asserting that timely intervention could have saved his daughter’s life. The family also alleged that the teacher’s daughter-in-law visited their home and issued threats, warning them of dire consequences if the case was not withdrawn.

The father further revealed the extent of his daughter’s trauma, stating that she was so terrified of the accused’s daughter-in-law that she would faint upon seeing her and had been under medical observation due to severe mental distress.

Following the girl’s death, authorities registered a fresh case against the teacher, his son, and daughter-in-law under charges of abetment to suicide and criminal intimidation.

SHO Ravi Chandrawal said, "The teacher's son has been sent to jail and an investigation is underway to trace his father and his wife who are absconding. Action will be taken accordingly."