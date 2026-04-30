A Gangavathi court sentenced six convicts to death for the brutal murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Venkatesh Kurubara. The verdict in the high-profile Karnataka case brings closure to the family and sends a strong message against violent crime.

In a significant and closely watched verdict, a court in Gangavathi, Koppal district, on Wednesday sentenced six men to death in connection with the brutal murder of BJP Yuva Morcha president Venkatesh Kurubara. The case had sent shockwaves across Karnataka due to the nature of the crime and its political implications. The court’s decision is being seen as a landmark judgment, bringing a sense of closure to the victim’s family and reinforcing faith in the justice system.

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Death Penalty And ₹3 Lakh Fine Each

Sadananda Nagappa Naik, Judge of the First Additional District and Sessions Court in Gangavathi, pronounced the sentence. The six convicts, Ravi, Vijay alias Mailari, Dhanraj, Bhim alias Bharat, Salim, and Gangadhar Gouli, were awarded the death penalty. In addition, the court imposed a fine of ₹3 lakh on each of them and directed that the amount be paid as compensation to the victim’s family.

Details Of The Murder Case

Venkatesh Kurubara was murdered in Gangavathi on the intervening night of October 7 and 8, 2025, reportedly due to a long-standing rivalry. The crime had triggered widespread outrage, particularly in political circles. Investigations revealed that the accused had meticulously planned and executed the attack in a highly brutal manner.

Strong Chargesheet Filed By Police

The Gangavathi city police conducted a thorough and detailed investigation into the case. They filed a comprehensive 927-page chargesheet supported by substantial evidence and technical documentation. Their systematic approach played a crucial role in securing the conviction and maximum punishment for the accused.

Six Accused Acquitted Earlier

Out of the 12 individuals initially charged in the case, six were acquitted on April 23 due to a lack of sufficient evidence. The acquitted individuals are Karthik, Dadapir, Mohammed Altaf, Mallikarjuna, Harthoti Sharan, and Chaitra. The remaining six were found guilty and sentenced in the final verdict.

Tight Security During Verdict

Heavy security was deployed around the Gangavathi court complex ahead of the verdict. The six convicts were brought to the court in two separate vehicles under strict police protection. The courtroom atmosphere remained tense as the judge delivered the judgment. For the family of Venkatesh Kurubara, the verdict marks a moment of justice, while the court’s firm decision sends a strong message against violent crimes.