Delhi Police arrested murder accused Suraj alias Kana after an encounter in North-West Delhi where he was injured in retaliatory firing. Separately, three liquor smugglers were arrested in Keshav Puram after their car collided with a police vehicle.

Murder Accused Nabbed After Encounter

The Delhi Police has apprehended a man wanted in a murder case after a brief encounter near Prembari Pul in North-West Delhi, officials said. The accused, identified as Suraj alias Kana, allegedly opened fire at the police team during the operation.

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"Delhi Police apprehended Suraj alias Kana, wanted in a murder case, after a brief encounter near Prembari Pul in North-West Delhi. The accused opened fire at the police. He got injured in retaliatory firing and was arrested," Delhi Police said.

The accused sustained injuries in retaliatory firing by the police and was subsequently taken into custody. Further details on the matter are awaited.

Three Liquor Smugglers Arrested

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, an encounter in Delhi's Keshav Puram area of the North West district on Wednesday led to the arrest of three liquor smugglers after their car collided with a Delhi Police vehicle during an interception. As per the Delhi Police,"During the encounter, a Delhi Police vehicle and the smugglers' car collided. During the operation, a large quantity of illicit liquor was recovered from the intercepted vehicle. The Keshav Puram police station's crack team successfully arrested three smugglers on the spot: Delhi Police." (ANI)