    Karnataka: Three tonnes of cow bones discovered at Bhadravathi in Shimoga, accused arresed

    The High Court issues notice to Santosh Rao in the Soujanya rape-murder case following a CBI plea to overturn his controversial acquittal by a special court. The case, dating back to 2012, gained attention after Rao's unexpected acquittal, triggering protests and a PIL for reinvestigation. The High Court's intervention brings hope for justice in this high-profile case.

    Karnataka: Three tonnes of cow bones discovered at Bhadravathi in Shimoga, accused arresed vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 4, 2024, 3:39 PM IST

    In a shocking discovery behind the HM Timber and Furniture shop on Holehonnur Road in Bhadravathi Nagar, Shimoga district, authorities stumbled upon a stash of three tonnes of cow bones. The incident has sparked widespread interest, leading to the arrest of the accused, identified as Momin.

    The investigation unfolded following a complaint filed by Aralihalli Devaraj, an activist associated with a Hindu organization. Acting swiftly on the tip-off, the police raided an unauthorized building nestled on the banks of the Bhadra River. Inside the facility, both within and outside the warehouse, the authorities discovered piles of cow bones and meat pieces, promptly seizing the illicit stock.

    Despite a prevailing ban on cow slaughter, it is suspected that the bones were consistently obtained through illegal means. The activist, Devaraj, raised concerns about this unlawful activity, prompting the police operation.

    During the raid, approximately three tonnes of cow bones were confiscated from the storage area. The ongoing investigation is delving into the possibility of continuous illegal slaughtering and bone collection.

    The police, spurred by the complaint, meticulously conducted the operation, leading to the discovery of a significant amount of cow bones. The authorities are leaving no stone unturned as they continue their efforts to uncover the entire network involved in this illegal trade.

