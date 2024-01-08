Karnataka: Three fans electrocuted while setting up Yash's birthday cut-out in Gadag

Three fans lost their lives in Surangi village, Gadag district, while setting up a celebratory cutout for actor Yash's birthday. Hanamanta Harijan (21), Murali Nadavinamani (20), and Naveen Ghazi (19) tragically died due to an electric shock, with three others sustaining severe injuries. Their enthusiastic setup accidentally made contact with an electric wire, instantly claiming lives and leaving the community grieving.

Three fans lost their lives in Surangi village, Gadag district, during the early hours of the night while trying to set up a celebratory cutout for actor Yash's birthday. Hanamanta Harijan (21), Murali Nadavinamani (20), and Naveen Ghazi (19) tragically succumbed to an electric shock while three others sustained severe injuries, now undergoing treatment at Lakshmeshwar Hospital.

The unfortunate incident unfolded as the fans, filled with enthusiasm for Yash's birthday, endeavoured to position a large cutout at Ambedkar Nagar in Surangi village during the preceding night. Their plan to celebrate the actor's special day took a tragic turn when the installation of the oversized cutout accidentally made contact with an electric wire. The fatal shock instantly claimed the lives of three young individuals who were involved in the setup.

The heart-wrenching scene was captured on a local's mobile phone, marking a distressing moment that took place within the jurisdiction of the Lakshmeshwar police station