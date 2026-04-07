In Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka, a thief stole over 10 kg of dry fruits and ₹80,000 from a shop near the Sringeri Sharadamba temple. Rising prices due to Middle East supply issues make the theft noteworthy. CCTV footage of the unusual crime has gone viral.

In an unusual theft that has caught the attention of locals, a thief broke into a shop and stole only dry fruits, along with cash. The incident highlights the rising value of imported dry fruits, whose prices have surged due to ongoing supply issues caused by the conflict in the Middle East. The theft, captured on CCTV, has now gone viral on social media, drawing widespread curiosity and concern.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Incident Details

The theft took place at a shop located next to the Sringeri Sharadamba temple in Sringeri town, Chikkamagaluru. The thief reportedly stole more than 10 kg of dry fruits, including pistachios, almonds, and cashews. In addition to the dry fruits, he made off with ₹80,000 in cash.

Cash Meant for Deity and Local Vendors Stolen

The stolen cash included money kept for temple offerings as well as the day’s earnings from nearby footpath shops. It is common practice for footpath vendors to leave their collection in the shop overnight and retrieve it the next morning. Locals suspect that the thief may have had prior knowledge of this routine.

Police Investigation Underway

A case has been registered at the Sringeri police station, and the authorities are investigating the matter. CCTV footage is being reviewed to identify the culprit, while locals remain alert following the unusual and targeted theft.