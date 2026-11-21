An unidentified man attempted to steal from a sleeping woman at Haveri District Hospital by hiding under her bed. He fled after she woke up and slapped him, highlighting severe security concerns at the facility.

In what was a bizarre midnight breach at Karnataka's Haveri District Hospital, an unidentified man allegedly hid beneath a sleeping woman’s bed before climbing under the blanket to steal her valuables, only to flee in panic after she woke up and slapped him on Friday, November 15.

In CCTV footage that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), a thief was seen hiding underneath the sleeping woman’s bed before quietly climbing onto it under the bedsheet, allegedly slipping his hand inside her blouse to steal her purse and mobile phone. However, the man bolted in panic when she woke up and slapped him in the face.

The incident stirred nearby patients, who woke up to the commotion, allowing an unidentified man to slip out of the ward and flee the hospital premises before anyone could stop him.

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How Did an Unidentified Man Sneak Into Ward 109 of Haveri District Hospital?

Haveri District Hospital, located on PB Road in Haveri, Karnataka, came under scrutiny after the incident in Ward 109, where the unidentified man allegedly attempted to steal a woman's mobile phone and purse while she was asleep.

According to local reports, the man entered Ward 109 at around 2 am and approached a woman who was sleeping beside a patient she was accompanying. The woman appeared to be fast asleep when the thief allegedly crawled onto her bed and allegedly attempted to steal her valuables.

As the man attempted to rob the woman, she suddenly woke up and caught him in the act before slapping him across the face. The CCTV footage shows that the man was confronted by other patients and attendants after the woman raised an alarm. One of them grabbed his collar and pinned him down as he tried to escape. However, the man pushed them and fled away before anyone could catch him.

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The man has reportedly been accused of harassing a woman by slipping his hand inside her blouse, where she had kept her mobile phone and purse, allegedly attempting to steal both items.The Haveri District Hospital was occupied by patients and their attendants, many of whom stayed overnight in the wards while accompanying family members receiving treatment.

The incident came to light amid growing concerns over security at the facility, with more than 10 mobile phones and cash reportedly stolen over the preceding week. The patients and their attendants reportedly raised concerns over the lack of adequate security arrangements at the hospital, particularly during night hours.

The Suspect Yet to be Identified and Arrested

Haveri District Hospital, which comes under the jurisdiction of Haveri Town Police Station, falls within the Haveri Shahara police station limits. Despite the incident taking place a week ago, the suspect shown in the CCTV footage continues to remain at large.

According to reports, Haveri Shahara police are examining the CCTV footage to identify the unidentified man and trace his whereabouts. The police have reportedly launched a search for the suspect, who fled before he could be caught.

Following a week marked by similar incidents of theft and reports of more than 10 mobile phones and cash being stolen, the latest incident has further heightened concerns over security at the hospital.

Since Haveri District Hospital has witnessed repeated theft incidents, the hospital authorities have reportedly taken steps to strengthen security arrangements. According to local reports, the hospital has already appointed additional security guards, while the authorities have been instructed to recruit another seven to eight personnel.

Haveri District Hospital Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Parashappa Churchihal reportedly said that the administration was aware of the mobile theft incidents and would take strict action if a formal complaint was filed regarding the alleged misconduct with the woman.

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