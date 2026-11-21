A 38-year-old woman whose life was saved after her husband donated one of his kidneys to her two years ago was killed in a hit-and-run accident near Nelamangala late Thursday night.

A 38-year-old woman whose life was saved after her husband donated one of his kidneys to her two years ago was killed in a hit-and-run accident near Nelamangala late Thursday night. The deceased, identified as Veenabai, was a resident of Laggere in Bengaluru. The accident occurred near Yedehalli in Nelamangala taluk while she and her husband, Shivaji Rao, were returning home after offering prayers at Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru.

According to preliminary police reports, an unidentified goods vehicle rammed into the couple before speeding away from the scene. Veenabai died on the spot, leaving her husband devastated.

For Shivaji Rao, who works at a private firm, the tragedy marks an end to a years-long battle to save his wife's life.

Around four to six years ago, Veenabai developed severe health complications triggered by low blood pressure, which eventually led to the failure of both her kidneys. To give his wife another chance at life, Shivaji donated one of his kidneys to her two years ago.

The couple had visited Siddaganga Mutt to express their gratitude and seek blessings for her continued recovery. However, tragedy struck as they were making their way back home.

Shivaji was inconsolable at the accident site, breaking down beside his wife's body as relatives and onlookers watched in shock.

“I gave her a part of myself just to see her smile and live a full life again; destiny snatched her away from me forever,” Shivaji said.

Nelamangala traffic police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident. Veenabai's body was subsequently shifted to the mortuary of Nelamangala Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Police have registered a hit-and-run case and are examining CCTV footage from the highway stretch to identify the unidentified goods vehicle and trace its driver.