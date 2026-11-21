A Mumbai passenger travelling in Bengaluru was allegedly abandoned by his Uber driver after simply requesting the air conditioning be turned on. The driver reportedly reacted violently, demanded the passenger speak in Kannada, and ended the ride prematurely. Uber has since responded to the viral complaint on social media.

An Uber journey in Bengaluru allegedly became uncomfortable after a Mumbai guy asked the driver to put on the air conditioning. The passenger claims that the driver reacted violently, ended the journey in the middle, and abandoned him with his bags.

The user, @Jokingkash, shared his experience on X and uploaded a video in which he described the situation and questioned the company's response. Additionally, he expressed worries about what would happen to travelers in similar circumstances, especially those who are traveling alone.

In his post, he tagged the company’s official handles and wrote, “Yo @UberIN_Support @Uber_India is this your safety standard? Abandoned by violent, abusive driver. Asked to speak in Kannada. All for asking for AC in an AC ride? And you haven’t provided a replacement ride or assured me of safety."

The man in the video described how he had paid Rs 1,100 for a taxi ride from the airport to HSR Layout. He said that the issue started when he asked the driver to turn on the air conditioning since he was having problems breathing due to smoke and dust from the ongoing road work.

He said that rather of responding to his request, the driver started talking in Kannada, abruptly stopped the journey, and parked the car in a remote area. The traveler added that even though he paid the full fee with his credit card, he was abandoned on the side of the road with his bags.

Describing the ordeal, he said, “This country is so cooked right now, I booked a Rs.1100 cab from the airport to HSR and I don’t even know how to say it, but there’s this guy went in to full speak in Kannada just because I asked him for air conditioning which I’ve paid for, it’s an AC ride and this guy just ends the ride, parks the car in the middle of nowhere I don’t know where I am I’ve paid the full amount by credit card and Uber has not provided a replacement ride successfully yet."

Look At Viral Post

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Additionally, the man said that when he took the video, he had been stuck for almost fifty minutes. He said that because he couldn't speak Kannada, two other drivers showed up and threatened him. He claims that one of them talked to him in Hindi after first claiming not to know the language.

Uber Reacts To Viral Post

Following the post, Uber responded to the complaint through its official X account. The company wrote, “We have sent a response via direct message. We request you to kindly check it."

However, other social media users quickly became aware of the occurrence, and a number of them expressed differing views on the accusations.