A Bengaluru man killed his son and attempted to murder his wife before locking her inside a room for three days. The tragic incident at a Padmanabhanagar apartment was discovered when the landlord and police broke in to rescue the surviving woman.

A man killed his son with a knife and a hammer and attempted to murder his wife before locking her inside a room at their apartment in Bengaluru for three days, before being rescued, police said on Friday. The incident occurred in Padmanabhanagar's SRRK Tulasi Apartments on November 16. Soham Das was discovered dead in the bathroom. After the incident, his mother Seema Das survived. The accused, her husband Sudeep, was apprehended.

The family had rented a home in the building since October 2024, according to the landlord's complaint, B Mallaiah, 62. In the last six months, neighbors reported regular family fights. The landlord said he had repeatedly advised them to maintain peace and had also asked them to vacate the apartment.

Mallaiah got calls from neighbors reporting a flat disturbance between 9 and 10 pm on November 16. Due to office business, he could not attend the flat immediately. After contacting the security officer, police claimed he was assured there was no disturbance.

The landlord visited the property three days later, on November 19, but the tenants did not respond to numerous calls. He reported to Banashankari Police Station.

Police personnel accompanied him to the flat. Around 11 pm, they were able to unlock the doors with the assistance of a locksmith. They discovered bloodstains on the walls and floor inside. Then, from a closed room, they heard a lady screaming.

Seema was discovered within the room when it was opened. She informed the police during questioning that on the evening of November 16, her husband had assaulted her and their son with a knife and a hammer. She said that before locking her in the room, Sudeep killed their son and tried to kill her.

Banashankari police filed a case against Sudeep under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, based on the landlord's allegation. Additional research is being conducted.