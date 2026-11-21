A 25-year-old man allegedly slit his 34-year-old wife's throat and dumped her body inside a gunny bag, hiding it beneath a pile of garbage after suspecting his wife's relationship with another man at Gundanjaneya Temple Park in Kodigehalli.

A 25-year-old man allegedly slit his 34-year-old wife's throat and dumped her body inside a gunny bag, hiding it beneath a pile of garbage after suspecting his wife's relationship with another man at Gundanjaneya Temple Park in Kodigehalli. The crime remained undetected for more than two months until the woman's skeletal remains were discovered in the park. Police have identified the deceased as Sujatha and arrested her second husband, Fayaz Pasha alias Kalu, a native of Chikkaballapur.

The skeletal remains were discovered inside a gunny bag on November 6. During the investigation, Kodigehalli police recovered Sujatha's Aadhaar and PAN cards from a pouch found among the remains. Her skull was discovered nearly 30 metres away from the bag.

Sujatha's first husband had died around five years ago. She lived in Jakkur Layout and had left her five children at her sister's home before taking up work as a ragpicker.

She later grew close to Pasha, who was nine years younger than her and worked as a ragpicker and construction labourer. The two eventually got married around five months ago.

However, their relationship soon deteriorated after Pasha allegedly began suspecting Sujatha's conduct and questioned her association with another man. Following repeated differences, he left her.

Sujatha later approached Pasha and persuaded him to return, expressing her desire to rebuild their relationship. But their reunion did little to ease tensions, and the couple reportedly resumed quarrelling. They were living in parks, bus stands and other public places.

During one such altercation at the park, Pasha allegedly slit Sujatha's throat with a knife, killing her. He then stuffed her body into a gunny bag that the couple used to collect rags, dumped it in a corner of the park and covered it with garbage before fleeing the scene, police said.

Police identified Sujatha through the Aadhaar and PAN cards recovered from the remains and subsequently established her marriage to Pasha. Police traced him to Raitara Santhe in Yelahanka and arrested him on November 18. He has been taken into police custody for further investigation.

A senior police officer said Pasha confessed that the couple had been drinking in the park on the night of the murder, more than two months ago, when an argument broke out and he slit her throat with a knife.

The murder came to light after a dog reportedly pulled Sujatha's skull out in early November. Morning walkers spotted the remains and alerted the police, triggering an investigation that eventually led to Pasha's arrest.