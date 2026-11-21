A woman employee in Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh, repeatedly slapped a senior electricity department officer over allegations of persistent workplace harassment. The dramatic incident, captured on a viral video, prompted the woman to file a police complaint accusing the executive engineer of inappropriate behaviour and unwanted advances.

A controversy has erupted after a woman employee allegedly slapped a senior electricity department officer several times during an argument over alleged workplace harassment at a government office in Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh.

A video reportedly shows the confrontation taking place Friday, Nov. 20, 2026.The woman accused the executive engineer of making inappropriate remarks, calling her into his cabin several times and asking her to invite him to her rented accommodation for tea.

The video, which has circulated widely on social media, shows the woman confronting the officer inside his chamber before repeatedly slapping him. Other employees can also be seen intervening during the heated exchange.

What Happened Inside The Electricity Department Office?

According to reports, the woman works as a clerk in the electricity department's meter division in Hamirpur. She alleged that Executive Engineer Manoj Kumar Vishwakarma has been misbehaving with her for some time.

In her complaint, the woman said the officer often called her to his cabin for no official reason and made personal comments that made her uncomfortable.

She further alleged that he would make inappropriate comments about her palm lines and suggest that someone would soon enter her life. The woman also claimed that the officer repeatedly asked her to visit his residence for tea and sought the address of her rented accommodation over the phone.

Recounting the incident, the woman alleged that the executive engineer called her into his chamber on Friday and asked when she would invite him home for tea. She reportedly responded that if he wanted tea, she could arrange it for him at the office, but she would not invite him to her residence.

According to her account, the officer subsequently held her hand and pulled her towards him. This allegedly triggered an argument, during which the woman lost her temper and slapped him repeatedly.

Other employees reportedly entered the chamber and confronted the officer over the allegations. The incident was recorded on a mobile phone, and the footage later surfaced on social media.

Woman Approaches Police, Seeks Action Against Officer

After the face off, the woman went to Sadar Kotwali police station and filed a written complaint against the executive engineer. She has sought action over the alleged harassment and inappropriate behaviour. The woman also claimed that she feared for her safety and was uncomfortable with the officer allegedly asking for her residential address.

Police officials have acknowledged receiving her complaint and said the matter is being examined. Further action will depend on the investigation. The allegations have also reached senior officials of the electricity department.

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Superintending Engineer Gyan Chandra Yadav reportedly took cognisance of the matter and forwarded a communication to higher authorities recommending appropriate action against the executive engineer. The department is examining the allegations as part of the administrative process.