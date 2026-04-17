Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Mamata Banerjee of fueling communal tension, vowing to build electric border fences to stop infiltrators and halt cow smuggling. Mamata hit back, accusing the BJP of undermining Bengal's identity and culture.

Sarma Accuses Mamata of Fueling Communal Tensions

BJP leader and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday accused West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee of fueling communal tensions in the state. Addressing a campaign rally here, the Assam CM hit out at former TMC MLA Humayun Kabir over his decision to build Babri Masjid, stating that such things do not happen in BJP-ruled states. "One will come and say, build Babar's mosque. The other will say that I will build Shah Jahan's mosque. This doesn't happen in the rest of India. Can anyone in Uttar Pradesh say they'll build the Babri Masjid? Can someone in Assam say they'll build the Babri Masjid? Where can they say this? They can say this in West Bengal. All these people are playing in Mamata Banerjee's lap? That's why anyone can say whatever they want," he said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Vows to Fence Borders with 'Electric Current'

He further urged support for the BJP, assuring that the borders will be fenced with "electric current" to prevent infiltrators from entering the country via West Bengal. "The borders of Assam, Tripura, and West Bengal will be fenced... Anyone who comes will receive an electric shock. But right now, we're doing it in Assam and Tripura. It doesn't happen in West Bengal. It remains incomplete. That's why give us a chance. BJP government in Tripura, BJP government in Assam, and BJP government in West Bengal. There will be an electric current in the fencing. No one will be able to get in...," he said.

Addresses Cow Smuggling and Meat Ban Fears

Earlier in the day, Sarma hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over alleged cow smuggling in the state, asserting that the BJP will stop it after assuming power. He also stated that meat has never been banned in BJP-ruled states. "Everyday day, an animal sacrifice ritual is done at Maa Kamakhya, but meat has not been banned in Assam. Mamata Ji fears that when the BJP comes to power, meat will be banned. There are BJP govts in Assam and Bihar, but meat is not banned. Mamata ji fears that with the BJP coming to power, cow smuggling in her state will stop," he said.

Mamata Banerjee Hits Back at BJP

On the other hand, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of attempting to undermine Bengal's identity and constitutional rights, while saying she spent Poila Boishakh among the people of West Bengal and reaffirmed her commitment to serving the state. In a post on X, the Chief Minister further alleged that people of Bengal were facing "suffering and humiliation" under BJP-ruled states and claimed attempts were being made to impose uniformity by erasing Bengal's culture and diversity. "It pains me deeply to see the suffering and humiliation being inflicted upon them by Bangla-Birodhi BJP. Their existence is being questioned, their constitutional rights are under threat, and in BJP-ruled states, people are being tortured and tormented. They want to impose uniformity by erasing our language, our culture, our food habits, and our diversity," she said.

West Bengal Assembly Elections

Polling in West Bengal will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with the results of the Assembly elections scheduled to be announced on May 4. The state is set to witness a high-voltage contest between the incumbent Trinamool Congress, which is seeking a fourth consecutive term, and the BJP, which is aiming to form the government after a strong showing in the previous elections. (ANI)