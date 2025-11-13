A teen died in Karwar, Karnataka, after a Bullet bike ridden by medical college students collided with his scooter near the RTO office. His mother and the students were injured and shifted to a private hospital in Goa.

Karwar: A devastating road accident occurred today near the RTO office in Karwar city, Uttara Kannada district, Karnataka, resulting in the death of a 15-year-old boy. The youth, identified as Chiranjeevi Brahmananda Kunji, suffered fatal injuries after his scooter was struck by a Bullet bike, ridden by medical college students. The impact caused him to hit his head on the road, leading to immediate death.

Details of the Accident

Chiranjeevi, originally from Idagundi in Yellapur taluk, had been residing on rent with his mother in Majali, Karnataka. He was travelling to Karwar on his scooter when the Bullet bike, approaching from behind, collided forcefully with him near the RTO office. The force of the crash caused severe head injuries, and he succumbed to the injuries on the spot due to heavy bleeding.

Immediate Response from Locals and Police

Eyewitnesses and locals quickly alerted the police. Authorities arrived at the scene and arranged for an ambulance to transport Chiranjeevi’s body, his injured mother, and the medical college students involved in the accident to the district hospital. Due to the severity of their injuries, Chiranjeevi’s mother and the students were later transferred to a private hospital in Goa for advanced treatment.

Case Registered and Investigation Underway

The Karwar Traffic Police have registered a case in connection with the accident. Investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the collision and any potential violations of traffic regulations.