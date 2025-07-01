Five people were killed and two seriously injured in a tragic road accident on Makali Highway near Doddaballapur, Karnataka. The victims, all from one family, were en route to Bhimeshwara Betta temple when their car overturned.

Bengaluru: A devastating road accident near Makali village in Doddaballapur taluk has claimed the lives of five people. The victims, who were part of a family on their way to a temple, have left the community in shock and grief, creating an atmosphere of fear among locals.

Family trip turns tragic on state highway

On Monday morning, an Innova car carrying eight family members to the Bhimeshwara Betta temple along the Doddaballapur–Gauribidanur state highway lost control, crashed into a roadside object, and overturned. The force of the collision left the vehicle completely mangled, landing in a nearby field.

Four people died instantly at the scene, while a fifth victim succumbed to injuries after being admitted to the hospital.

Details of the deceased

Kalappa (65)

DM Eshwarappa (70)

Gopi (50)

Murthy (50) – Driver

Purushottam (65)

All were residents of Devarajanagara and Karenhalli in Doddaballapur.

Two critically injured and hospitalised

Srinivas and Narayan, who sustained serious injuries, were rushed to Manipal Hospital. Doctors are making every effort to save their lives. The scene was described as harrowing, with bodies scattered on the highway and grieving relatives rushing to the site.

Officers from the Doddaballapur Rural Police Station inspected the accident site and have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the crash. Further details are awaited.