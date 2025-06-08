Raichur: Residents of Sunkeshwar village in Manvi taluk locked the gram panchayat office with fence on Saturday to protest against alleged irregularities in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme. They also raised their voices against the acute drinking water shortage and accused panchayat staff of negligence, irresponsibility, and corruption.

'Panchayat exists in name only,' say angry villagers

The protesters alleged that the Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) and other officials have ignored their repeated complaints about the acute drinking water shortage.

"The staff never visit our village. All work is done from Manvi town. What’s the use of having a PDO who doesn’t listen to the people?" one protester said. The villagers claimed the panchayat was non-functional and existed only on paper.

Fake job cards, false records: MGNREGA fraud alleged

Locals accused the panchayat of massive fraud under the MGNREGA scheme. They alleged that fake job cards were issued and false attendance records created to syphon off government funds running into crores of rupees. “No actual work has been done here, yet the records show everything as completed,” a villager claimed.

They also complain that no problems are being addressed because the panchayat staff operates from the town instead of visiting the village.

Villagers take action, lock panchayat office

Angered by the ongoing corruption and neglect, villagers locked the panchayat office in protest. They warned that if the authorities fail to act, they will escalate their agitation.

Crisis extends across Raichur district

The Sunkeshwar villagers also claimed that similar conditions prevail in most villages in Raichur district. Widespread misuse of welfare schemes and administrative indifference have become routine. Despite the growing crisis, neither the local MLA nor district officials have responded. Villagers warned of further protests if urgent action is not taken.