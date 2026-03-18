Midnight rain on Wednesday disrupted Ramadan night shopping in Hyderabad's old city. Earlier, CM Revanth Reddy attended a Dawat-e-Iftar with Mohammad Azharuddin and Asaduddin Owaisi, calling Ramzan a holy month of spiritual purification.

Rain Disrupts Ramadan Night Shopping in Hyderabad

Rain lashes in parts of the Hyderabad old city at midnight on Wednesday, which temporarily disrupted the tradition of all-night shopping during the holy month. From Charminar to Madina Building, the vibrant Ramadan festivities, usually alive until the early hours, were forced into a temporary standstill as people ran to find shelter.

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CM Revanth Reddy Attends Dawat-e-Iftar

Earlier on Monday, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy participated in the Dawat-e-Iftar at LB Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. Telangana Minister Mohammad Azharuddin and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi were also present at the event.

Participating in the Iftar party hosted by the State Government for Muslims, the CM observed that Ramzan is the holy month of spiritual purification, and it is a delightful moment that the government is hosting Iftar for the fasting Muslim brothers and sisters. "In this holy month, you pray five times a day, do good deeds, and read the Quran. We pray for the good of this country and the world. Because of your prayers, this world is being saved. Together, we are working to advance this country," Revanth Reddy said.

The Significance of Ramadan

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Muslim calendar, is one of the most sacred times as it is believed that the Quran came down to the earth from heaven for the very first time. The holy Quran is regarded as "a guidance for men and women, a declaration of direction, and a means of salvation."

Daily Observances and Practices

For an entire month, Muslims follow a schedule of waking up early, which they call 'Sheheri', and by 4:45 am have food, then after fasting for the whole day, not even drinking a drop of water. They perform Namaz five times a day. The early morning prayer is known as Fazar followed by Zohar in second, Ashar in third, Magrit in fourth and the final one- Isha. The day-long fast (Roza) ends after Magrit which usually falls after 6 pm or later in the evening.

At the end of Ramadan, Eid al-Fitr celebrates the breaking of the fast. Friends and families gather for festive meals and exchange gifts. Special gifts are also given to the poor. It is also believed that fasting during the month of Ramadan is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. (ANI)